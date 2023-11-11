Flyers at Kings

FLYERS (6-7-1) at KINGS (8-2-3)
10:30 p.m. ET; BSW, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Cam Atkinson -- Sean Couturier -- Tyson Foerster
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee -- Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Victor Mete -- Sean Walker
Nick Seeler -- Louie Belpedio
Carter Hart
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Egor Zamula, Bobby Brink, Cal Petersen
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (undisclosed), Marc Staal (upper body), Felix Sandstrom (upper body)
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Arthur Kaliyev
Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizottte -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Cam Talbot
Pheonix Copley
Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Status report
Hart will make his first start since sustaining a lower-back injury in a 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 1. He had been scheduled to start at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday but was unavailable because of illness. … Mete will make his season debut. … Fiala and Kaliyev swapped lines during the Kings morning skate Saturday. ... Talbot could start after Copley made 16 saves in a 4-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.