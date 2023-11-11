Flyers at Kings

FLYERS (6-7-1) at KINGS (8-2-3)

10:30 p.m. ET; BSW, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Cam Atkinson -- Sean Couturier -- Tyson Foerster

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee -- Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Victor Mete -- Sean Walker

Nick Seeler -- Louie Belpedio

Carter Hart

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Egor Zamula, Bobby Brink, Cal Petersen

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (undisclosed), Marc Staal (upper body), Felix Sandstrom (upper body)

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Arthur Kaliyev

Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizottte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

Pheonix Copley

Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Status report

Hart will make his first start since sustaining a lower-back injury in a 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 1. He had been scheduled to start at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday but was unavailable because of illness. … Mete will make his season debut. … Fiala and Kaliyev swapped lines during the Kings morning skate Saturday. ... Talbot could start after Copley made 16 saves in a 4-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.