Latest News

Columbus Blue Jackets Detroit Red Wings game recap november 11

Sprong, Red Wings hand Blue Jackets 4th straight loss
Artturi Lehkonen upper body injury update

Lehkonen out weeks for Avalanche with upper-body injury
Henrik Lundqvist ready to play in Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic

Lundqvist feeling ‘really good’ ahead of Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic
Hitchcock humbled by doors opening to Hall of Fame

Hitchcock humbled by doors opening to Hall of Fame
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL On Tap news and notes november 11

NHL On Tap: Bruins, Canadiens renew Original Six rivalry
NHL Buzz news and notes november 11

NHL Buzz: Jarry returns to start for Penguins against Sabres
Morning Skate for November 11 

Morning Skate for November 11 
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
San Jose Sharks Vegas Golden Knights game recap November 10

Hill makes 20 saves, Golden Knights blank Sharks
Philadelphia Flyers Anaheim Ducks game recap November 10

Carlsson gets 1st NHL hat trick in Ducks loss to Flyers
Super 16 NHL power rankings November 9

Super 16: Canucks on rise; Ducks, Jets enter rankings
Weekes weekend watch november 10

Bruins-Canadiens, Stars-Wild highlight weekend schedule
Cronin discusses 1st chance as coach with Ducks on "The Chirp" podcast

Cronin discusses 1st chance as coach with Ducks on 'The Chirp' podcast
CHL Notebook St. Louis Blues prospect Dalibor Dvorsky enjoys change of scenery

CHL notebook: Blues prospect Dvorsky enjoying change of scenery
Vernon's 'perfect personality' got him to Hall of Fame

Vernon's confidence, athleticism belied size, earned him spot in Hall of Fame

Flyers at Kings

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLYERS (6-7-1) at KINGS (8-2-3)

10:30 p.m. ET; BSW, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Cam Atkinson -- Sean Couturier -- Tyson Foerster

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee -- Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Victor Mete -- Sean Walker

Nick Seeler -- Louie Belpedio

Carter Hart

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Egor Zamula, Bobby Brink, Cal Petersen

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (undisclosed), Marc Staal (upper body), Felix Sandstrom (upper body)

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Arthur Kaliyev

Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizottte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

Pheonix Copley

Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Status report

Hart will make his first start since sustaining a lower-back injury in a 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 1. He had been scheduled to start at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday but was unavailable because of illness. … Mete will make his season debut. … Fiala and Kaliyev swapped lines during the Kings morning skate Saturday. ... Talbot could start after Copley made 16 saves in a 4-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.