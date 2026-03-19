Flyers at Kings projected lineups

FLYERS (32-23-12) at KINGS (28-24-15)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Alex Bump -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Nikita Grebenkin -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett

Denver Barkey -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov

Garnet Hathaway -- Sean Couturier -- Luke Glendening

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Emil Andrae

Samuel Ersson

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Garrett Wilson, Noah Juulsen, Carl Grundstrom

Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body)

Kings projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Anze Kopitar -- Mathieu Joseph

Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Alex Turcotte -- Scott Laughton -- Jared Wright

Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Moverare

Injured: Adrian Kempe (lower body), Joel Armia (back), Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus)

Status report

The Flyers did not hold a morning skate following a 3-2 overtime win at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. … Ersson is expected to start in goal after Vladar made 34 saves at Anaheim. ... Kempe did not participate in the Kings morning skate and could miss his second straight game after being scratched following warmups prior to a 4-1 win at the New York Rangers on Monday; if the forward is available, he would regain his place on the first line with Kopitar and Panarin. … Armia has resumed skating in a noncontact jersey; the forward will miss his 10th straight game.