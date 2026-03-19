Flyers at Kings projected lineups

FLYERS (32-23-12) at KINGS (28-24-15)
10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Alex Bump -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Nikita Grebenkin -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett
Denver Barkey -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov
Garnet Hathaway -- Sean Couturier -- Luke Glendening
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Emil Andrae
Samuel Ersson
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Garrett Wilson, Noah Juulsen, Carl Grundstrom
Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body)
Kings projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Anze Kopitar -- Mathieu Joseph
Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Alex Turcotte -- Scott Laughton -- Jared Wright
Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Moverare
Injured: Adrian Kempe (lower body), Joel Armia (back), Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus)
Status report
The Flyers did not hold a morning skate following a 3-2 overtime win at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. … Ersson is expected to start in goal after Vladar made 34 saves at Anaheim. ... Kempe did not participate in the Kings morning skate and could miss his second straight game after being scratched following warmups prior to a 4-1 win at the New York Rangers on Monday; if the forward is available, he would regain his place on the first line with Kopitar and Panarin. … Armia has resumed skating in a noncontact jersey; the forward will miss his 10th straight game.