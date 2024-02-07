Flyers get past Panthers to end 5-game slide

Travis Konecny scored, and Samuel Ersson made 20 saves for the Flyers (26-19-6).

Carter Verhaeghe scored for the Panthers (31-15-4), who had won four straight overall but have now lost five of their past six at home. Anthony Stolarz made 23 saves.

It was the first game for each team since the NHL All-Star break, with both last playing 10 days ago.

Florida forward Sam Reinhart had his NHL career-high 13-game point streak end (18 points; 14 goals, four assists). It is tied for the second-longest streak in franchise history, behind Mike Hoffman (17 games from Oct. 13-Nov. 21, 2018).

Verhaeghe gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead on the power play at 9:22 of the first period with his 25th of the season. He picked off a clearing pass along the wall, skated toward the left face-off circle and put a wrist shot over the shoulder of Ersson.

Konecny tied it 1-1 at 13:33 of the second period, scoring over Stolarz’s glove on a breakaway. Sean Walker sent a stretch pass to Joel Farabee, who fed a driving Konecny.

Cates put Philadelphia ahead 2-1 at 2:36 of the third after intercepting a cross-ice pass by Gustav Forsling deep in the Florida zone. Cates worked his way to the net and backhanded a shot underneath Stolarz’s blocker.