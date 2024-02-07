Flyers get past Panthers to end 5-game slide

Reinhart point streak ends at 13 for Florida, which had won 4 straight

Recap: Flyers at Panthers 2.6.24

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Noah Cates scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, and the Philadelphia Flyers ended a five-game losing streak by defeating the Florida Panthers 2-1 at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

Travis Konecny scored, and Samuel Ersson made 20 saves for the Flyers (26-19-6).

Carter Verhaeghe scored for the Panthers (31-15-4), who had won four straight overall but have now lost five of their past six at home. Anthony Stolarz made 23 saves.

It was the first game for each team since the NHL All-Star break, with both last playing 10 days ago.

Florida forward Sam Reinhart had his NHL career-high 13-game point streak end (18 points; 14 goals, four assists). It is tied for the second-longest streak in franchise history, behind Mike Hoffman (17 games from Oct. 13-Nov. 21, 2018).

Verhaeghe gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead on the power play at 9:22 of the first period with his 25th of the season. He picked off a clearing pass along the wall, skated toward the left face-off circle and put a wrist shot over the shoulder of Ersson.

Konecny tied it 1-1 at 13:33 of the second period, scoring over Stolarz’s glove on a breakaway. Sean Walker sent a stretch pass to Joel Farabee, who fed a driving Konecny.

Cates put Philadelphia ahead 2-1 at 2:36 of the third after intercepting a cross-ice pass by Gustav Forsling deep in the Florida zone. Cates worked his way to the net and backhanded a shot underneath Stolarz’s blocker.

Latest News

MacKinnon's point streak ends at 14, Devils edge Avalanche on late goal

Suzuki, Slafkovsky each scores twice, Canadiens hand Capitals 5th straight loss

Oettinger makes 47 saves, Stars edge Sabres to win 4th straight

Jarry makes 23 saves, Penguins blank Jets to spoil Monahan's debut

Lindholm scores twice in debut, Canucks top Hurricanes to push point streak to 12

Kuzmenko scores in debut, Flames cruise past Bruins

NHL Buzz: Scheifele returns for Jets against Penguins

Joseph honored to be part of Penguins Black Hockey History game

Bruins sport PWHL Boston apparel during arrivals for Women in Sports Night

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Canadiens appreciate Monahan impact, moving on after trade

NHL Buzz: Scheifele to return for Jets against Penguins

Jack Hughes could be back for Devils this week after returning to practice

NHL On Tap: Lindholm to make Canucks debut against Hurricanes

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 6

Congressional Hockey Challenge set for March 12