Flyers at Oilers

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster -- Jett Luchanko -- Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Bobby Brink

Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Erik Johnson -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Emil Andrae, Noah Cates, Nicolas Deslauriers

Injured: None

Oilers projected lineup

Leon Draisaitl -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Viktor Arvidsson

Jeff Skinner -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown

Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan -- Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Travis Dermott

Injured: None

Status report

Luchanko returns after being a healthy scratch for a 6-3 loss at the Calgary Flames on Saturday. ... Farabee also is back in the lineup after missing practice Monday for maintenance. ... Draisaitl will move up to the top line and play with McDavid. ... Podkolzin will move up from the third line to the second, and Nugent-Hopkins moves down to center the spot left by Draisaitl ... Emberson enters the lineup for Dermott, a defenseman, and Stecher becomes Nurse's third defense partner in four games.