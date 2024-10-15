Flyers at Oilers
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster -- Jett Luchanko -- Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Erik Johnson -- Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Emil Andrae, Noah Cates, Nicolas Deslauriers
Injured: None
Oilers projected lineup
Leon Draisaitl -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Viktor Arvidsson
Jeff Skinner -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown
Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan -- Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Travis Dermott
Injured: None
Status report
Luchanko returns after being a healthy scratch for a 6-3 loss at the Calgary Flames on Saturday. ... Farabee also is back in the lineup after missing practice Monday for maintenance. ... Draisaitl will move up to the top line and play with McDavid. ... Podkolzin will move up from the third line to the second, and Nugent-Hopkins moves down to center the spot left by Draisaitl ... Emberson enters the lineup for Dermott, a defenseman, and Stecher becomes Nurse's third defense partner in four games.