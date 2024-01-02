Flyers at Oilers

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLYERS (19-12-5) at OILERS (18-15-1)

9 p.m. ET; SN1, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Bobby Brink

Tyson Foerster -- Ryan Poehling -- Cam Atkinson

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker

Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Carter Hart

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Marc Staal, Rhett Gardner

Injured: None

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Ryan McLeod -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele

Evander Kane -- Derek Ryan -- Mattias Janmark

Adam Erne -- James Hamblin -- Connor Brown

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Raphael Lavoie

Injured: Sam Gagner (undisclosed), Dylan Holloway (upper body)

Status report

Up from the third line, Farabee replaces Tippett on the Flyers' top line. ... The Oilers are sticking with their new-look second line since it was put together during a three-game road trip through the New York metropolitan area Dec. 19-22. ... Forwards Gagner and Holloway each took part in the morning skate. Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said they're expected to be ready for the weekend. The Oilers host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

