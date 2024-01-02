Flyers at Oilers

FLYERS (19-12-5) at OILERS (18-15-1)
9 p.m. ET; SN1, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Bobby Brink
Tyson Foerster -- Ryan Poehling -- Cam Atkinson
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker
Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Carter Hart
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Marc Staal, Rhett Gardner
Injured: None
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Ryan McLeod -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele
Evander Kane -- Derek Ryan -- Mattias Janmark
Adam Erne -- James Hamblin -- Connor Brown
Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Raphael Lavoie
Injured: Sam Gagner (undisclosed), Dylan Holloway (upper body)
Status report
Up from the third line, Farabee replaces Tippett on the Flyers' top line. ... The Oilers are sticking with their new-look second line since it was put together during a three-game road trip through the New York metropolitan area Dec. 19-22. ... Forwards Gagner and Holloway each took part in the morning skate. Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said they're expected to be ready for the weekend. The Oilers host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.