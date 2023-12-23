Kane has 3 points, Red Wings recover to defeat Flyers in shootout

The Flyers trailed 5-1 after the first period but took a 6-5 lead with 5:07 left in the third before Dylan Larkin tied it 37 seconds later.

Larkin had a goal and an assist, and Alex DeBrincat had three assists for Detroit (16-13-4), which had lost four in a row. James Reimer made 37 saves.

Scott Laughton had a goal and an assist, and Carter Hart made 31 saves for Philadelphia (18-11-4). Joel Farabee, Travis Sanheim and Egor Zamula each had two assists.

The Red Wings took a 1-0 lead at 4:30 when Kane swept in a rebound after Larkin’s shot hit the post. DeBrincat got his 200th NHL assist on the play.

Kane made it 2-0 at 8:16, tapping in a loose puck from the edge of the crease, but Bobby Brink finished off a 2-on-1 to get the Flyers within 2-1 at 9:00.

Daniel Sprong gave the Red Wings a 3-1 lead with a power-play goal at 14:55, tipping in Moritz Seider’s pass, and J.T. Compher pushed it to 4-0 at 15:38.

Shayne Gostisbehere took advantage of another rebound to give the Red Wings a 5-1 lead at 19:42.

Sean Couturier cut it to 5-2 at 3:37 of the second period by redirecting a Sanheim shot, and Morgan Frost scored the same way 24 seconds later to pull the Flyers within 5-3.

Garnet Hathaway tipped in Laughton’s shot to make it 5-4 at 5:51 of the third period, and Laughton knocked in a rebound to tie it 5-5 at 13:30.

The Flyers took a 6-5 lead at 14:53. Reimer stopped Owen Tippett’s first shot, but it trickled through his legs and Tippett poked the puck in behind him.

Larkin made it 6-6 from a sharp angle at 15:30.

Hart stopped Gostisbehere from point-blank range with 10 seconds left in overtime.

Red Wings defenseman Olli Maatta left the game in the first period with an upper-body injury.