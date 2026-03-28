Flyers at Red Wings projected lineups

FLYERS (35-24-12) at RED WINGS (39-25-8)
8 p.m. ET; ABC
Flyers projected lineup
Alex Bump -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Denver Barkey -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett
Carl Grundstrom -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov
Sean Couturier -- Luke Glendening -- Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae -- Nick Seeler
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Garrett Wilson
Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body), Nikita Grebenkin (upper body), Noah Juulsen (undisclosed)
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane
J.T. Compher -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Dominik Shine -- David Perron -- Mason Appleton
James van Riemsdyk -- Marco Kasper -- Emmitt Finnie
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Justin Faulk
Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
John Gibson
Michal Postava
Scratched: Travis Hamonic
Injured: Michael Rasmussen (undisclosed), Michael Brandsegg-Nygard (undisclosed), Cam Talbot (undisclosed)
Status Report
The Red Wings did not hold a morning skate after defeating the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 on Friday. They are expected to use the same lineup. … Foerster took part in Philadelphia’s morning skate but isn’t ready to return to the lineup.