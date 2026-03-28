Flyers at Red Wings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

FLYERS (35-24-12) at RED WINGS (39-25-8)

8 p.m. ET; ABC

Flyers projected lineup

Alex Bump -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Denver Barkey -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett

Carl Grundstrom -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov

Sean Couturier -- Luke Glendening -- Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae -- Nick Seeler

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Garrett Wilson

Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body), Nikita Grebenkin (upper body), Noah Juulsen (undisclosed)

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane

J.T. Compher -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Dominik Shine -- David Perron -- Mason Appleton 

James van Riemsdyk -- Marco Kasper -- Emmitt Finnie 

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Justin Faulk

Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

John Gibson

Michal Postava

Scratched: Travis Hamonic

Injured: Michael Rasmussen (undisclosed), Michael Brandsegg-Nygard (undisclosed), Cam Talbot (undisclosed)

Status Report

The Red Wings did not hold a morning skate after defeating the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 on Friday. They are expected to use the same lineup. … Foerster took part in Philadelphia’s morning skate but isn’t ready to return to the lineup.

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