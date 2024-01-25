Flyers at Red Wings

FLYERS (25-17-6) at RED WINGS (24-18-5)
7 p.m. ET; BSDET, NBCSP, SNP, SNO, SNE
Flyers projected lineup
Noah Cates -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Cam Atkinson
Tyson Foerster -- Olle Lycksell -- Ryan Poehling
Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim -- Cam York
Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker
Jamie Drysdale -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Egor Zamula
Samuel Ersson
Cal Petersen
Scratched: Marc Staal, Nicolas Deslauriers
Injured: Owen Tippett (lower body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Robby Fabbri
David Perron -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Christian Fischer -- Andrew Copp -- Michael Rasmussen
Klim Kostin -- Joe Veleno -- Daniel Sprong
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Olli Maatta -- Jeff Petry
Justin Holl -- Shayne Gostisbehere
Alex Lyon
James Reimer
Scratched: Brogan Rafferty
Injured: Patrick Kane (lower body), Ben Chiarot (upper body), Ville Husso (lower body)
Status report
Drysdale missed the Flyers morning skate, but is expected to play. … Ersson will make his fourth start in five games. ... Kane was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 14; the forward, who has missed four games, took part in the Red Wings optional morning skate Thursday and could return next week. ... Lyon will start for the 12th time in 13 games. ... Rafferty, a defenseman, was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Detroit activated goalie Ville Husso (lower body) from injured reserve and loaned him to Grand Rapids for conditioning on Thursday.