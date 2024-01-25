Flyers at Red Wings

By NHL.com
FLYERS (25-17-6) at RED WINGS (24-18-5)

7 p.m. ET; BSDET, NBCSP, SNP, SNO, SNE

Flyers projected lineup

Noah Cates -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Cam Atkinson

Tyson Foerster -- Olle Lycksell -- Ryan Poehling

Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim -- Cam York

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker

Jamie Drysdale -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Egor Zamula

Samuel Ersson

Cal Petersen

Scratched: Marc Staal, Nicolas Deslauriers

Injured: Owen Tippett (lower body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Robby Fabbri

David Perron -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Christian Fischer -- Andrew Copp -- Michael Rasmussen

Klim Kostin -- Joe Veleno -- Daniel Sprong

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Olli Maatta -- Jeff Petry

Justin Holl -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

Scratched: Brogan Rafferty

Injured: Patrick Kane (lower body), Ben Chiarot (upper body), Ville Husso (lower body)

Status report

Drysdale missed the Flyers morning skate, but is expected to play. … Ersson will make his fourth start in five games. ... Kane was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 14; the forward, who has missed four games, took part in the Red Wings optional morning skate Thursday and could return next week. ... Lyon will start for the 12th time in 13 games. ... Rafferty, a defenseman, was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Detroit activated goalie Ville Husso (lower body) from injured reserve and loaned him to Grand Rapids for conditioning on Thursday.

