Coach’s Challenge: PHI @ DET – 0:42 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: Detroit

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned. No goal Philadelphia.

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Explanation: Video review determined that Philadelphia’s Alex Bump preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Christian Dvorak’s goal.According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 19:21 (0:39 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.