Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Blue Jackets fan holds up Fantilli sign at College GameDay on ESPN
NHL On Tap: Undefeated Avalanche host Hurricanes
NHL Buzz: Laine out for Blue Jackets against Wild with upper-body injury
Andersson to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Flames game
Jack Hughes gets 4 points, lifts Devils past Islanders in OT 
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
CHL notebook: Hurricanes prospect Vondras developing with Sudbury
Werenski has goal, assist in return from injury, Blue Jackets top Flames
Maple Leafs seek spark in return to Tampa Bay after playoff triumph
Bedard's home opener with Blackhawks has excitement 'off the charts'
Tkachuk brothers surprise Dad with Blues Hall of Fame induction news in video
Ekman-Larsson set to face Canucks for 1st time since signing with Panthers
Best player in Kings history debated by NHL.com 
Fabbri out 4 weeks for Red Wings with lower-body injury
NHL Buzz: Werenski could return for Blue Jackets against Flames
Kopitar on cusp of becoming Kings' all-time games played leader
Capitals-Canadiens, Jets-Oilers highlight weekend schedule

Flyers at Stars

FLYERS (3-1-0) at STARS (2-0-1) 

8 p.m. ET; NBCSP, BSSW

Flyers projected lineup

Travis Konecny -- Scott Laughton -- Tyson Foerster

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Cam Atkinson

Joel Farabee -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Egor Zamula -- Sean Walker

Emil Andrae -- Nick Seeler

Samuel Ersson

Felix Sandstrom

Scratched: Morgan Frost, Carter Hart

Injured: Marc Staal (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (undisclosed)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Ty Dellandrea

Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist

Thomas Harley -- Jani Hakanpaa

Scott Wedgewood

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Joel Hanley, Sam Steel

Injured: None

Status report

Staal, a defenseman, is expected to be out "weeks" after sustaining an injury in the Flyers' 4-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, coach John Tortorella said. ... Hart will not dress in order to get Ersson into a game, Tortorella said. ... Wedgewood will make his season debut for the Stars after Oettinger started each of the first three games of the season.