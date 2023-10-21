Flyers at Stars

FLYERS (3-1-0) at STARS (2-0-1)

8 p.m. ET; NBCSP, BSSW

Flyers projected lineup

Travis Konecny -- Scott Laughton -- Tyson Foerster

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Cam Atkinson

Joel Farabee -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Egor Zamula -- Sean Walker

Emil Andrae -- Nick Seeler

Samuel Ersson

Felix Sandstrom

Scratched: Morgan Frost, Carter Hart

Injured: Marc Staal (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (undisclosed)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Ty Dellandrea

Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist

Thomas Harley -- Jani Hakanpaa

Scott Wedgewood

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Joel Hanley, Sam Steel

Injured: None

Status report

Staal, a defenseman, is expected to be out "weeks" after sustaining an injury in the Flyers' 4-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, coach John Tortorella said. ... Hart will not dress in order to get Ersson into a game, Tortorella said. ... Wedgewood will make his season debut for the Stars after Oettinger started each of the first three games of the season.