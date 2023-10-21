Flyers at Stars

FLYERS (3-1-0) at STARS (2-0-1)
8 p.m. ET; NBCSP, BSSW
Flyers projected lineup
Travis Konecny -- Scott Laughton -- Tyson Foerster
Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Cam Atkinson
Joel Farabee -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Egor Zamula -- Sean Walker
Emil Andrae -- Nick Seeler
Samuel Ersson
Felix Sandstrom
Scratched: Morgan Frost, Carter Hart
Injured: Marc Staal (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (undisclosed)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Ty Dellandrea
Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist
Thomas Harley -- Jani Hakanpaa
Scott Wedgewood
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Joel Hanley, Sam Steel
Injured: None
Status report
Staal, a defenseman, is expected to be out "weeks" after sustaining an injury in the Flyers' 4-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, coach John Tortorella said. ... Hart will not dress in order to get Ersson into a game, Tortorella said. ... Wedgewood will make his season debut for the Stars after Oettinger started each of the first three games of the season.