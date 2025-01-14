Flyers at Blue Jackets projected lineups
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny
Olle Lycksell -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov
Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Ivan Fedotov
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Erik Johnson, Joel Farabee, Aleksei Kolosov
Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
James van Riemsdyk -- Cole Sillinger -- Kent Johnson
Zach Aston-Reese -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Mathieu Olivier
Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly -- Kevin Labanc
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen -- Damon Severson
Daniil Tarasov
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Jordan Harris, Jack Johnson
Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Sean Monahan (wrist)
Status report
The Flyers did not conduct a morning skate Tuesday following a 4-3 win against the Florida Panthers on Monday. … Fedotov could start after Ersson made 20 saves Monday. ... Tarasov will start after being recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Sunday following a conditioning assignment; he has not started an NHL game since making 24 saves in a 4-0 loss at the Boston Bruins on Dec. 28.