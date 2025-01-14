Flyers at Blue Jackets projected lineups

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny

Olle Lycksell -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov

Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Ivan Fedotov

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Joel Farabee, Aleksei Kolosov

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk -- Cole Sillinger -- Kent Johnson

Zach Aston-Reese -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Mathieu Olivier

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly -- Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen -- Damon Severson

Daniil Tarasov

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Jack Johnson

Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Sean Monahan (wrist)

Status report

The Flyers did not conduct a morning skate Tuesday following a 4-3 win against the Florida Panthers on Monday. … Fedotov could start after Ersson made 20 saves Monday. ... Tarasov will start after being recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Sunday following a conditioning assignment; he has not started an NHL game since making 24 saves in a 4-0 loss at the Boston Bruins on Dec. 28.