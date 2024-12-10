Flyers at Blue Jackets projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLYERS (12-12-4) at BLUE JACKETS (12-12-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Egor Zamula, Aleksei Kolosov

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

James van Riemsdyk -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Zachary Aston-Reese -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier

Justin Danforth -- Sean Kuraly -- Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen -- Jordan Harris

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jack Johnson, Mikael Pyyhtia

Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body)

Status report

The Flyers are expected to use the same lineup from a 4-2 loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday. ... Sillinger is expected to play after leaving in the third period of a 4-1 win at the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday with a lower-body injury. … Chinakhov, a forward who has missed six games since Nov. 29, is “not close” to returning, coach Dean Evason said.

