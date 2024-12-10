Flyers at Blue Jackets projected lineups
Flyers projected lineup
Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Erik Johnson, Egor Zamula, Aleksei Kolosov
Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
James van Riemsdyk -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson
Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Zachary Aston-Reese -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier
Justin Danforth -- Sean Kuraly -- Kevin Labanc
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen -- Jordan Harris
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jack Johnson, Mikael Pyyhtia
Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body)
Status report
The Flyers are expected to use the same lineup from a 4-2 loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday. ... Sillinger is expected to play after leaving in the third period of a 4-1 win at the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday with a lower-body injury. … Chinakhov, a forward who has missed six games since Nov. 29, is “not close” to returning, coach Dean Evason said.