Flyers at Blue Jackets

FLYERS (36-30-11) at BLUE JACKETS (25-39-12)

7 p.m. ET; BSOH, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Morgan Frost-- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby Brink

Olle Lycksell -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Joel Farabee -- Noah Cates -- Cam Atkinson

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula -- Erik Johnson

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Denis Gurianov, Marc Staal, Ronnie Attard, Adam Ginning, Ryan Johansen

Injured: Sean Couturier (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Alex Nylander

Alexandre Texier -- Cole Sillinger -- Kirill Marchenko

James Malatesta -- Justin Danforth -- Carson Meyer

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Brendan Gaunce -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov -- Erik Gudbranson

Nick Blankenburg -- David Jiricek

Jet Greaves

Malcolm Subban

Scratched: None

Injured: Adam Fantilli (calf laceration), Sean Kuraly (lower body), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Adam Boqvist (upper body), Elvis Merzlikins (lower body), Jake Bean (broken hand), Daniil Tarasov (upper body), Boone Jenner (personal)

Status report

The Flyers did not hold a morning skate following a 4-2 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Friday . … Ersson is expected to start after Fedotov made 15 saves Friday in his first NHL start. … Gaudreau returns after missing a 4-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday because of illness. … Blankenburg and Subban were recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis Friday after Tarasov, a goalie, and Bean, a defenseman, were injured against the Islanders. Bean is out for the season; coach Pascal Vincent said he's unsure how long Tarasov will be out. ... Greaves will start after making 24 saves in 39:10 in relief of Tarasov on Thursday.