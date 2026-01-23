Flyers at Avalanche projected lineups

FLYERS (23-17-9) at AVALANCHE (34-5-9)
9 p.m. ET; NBCSP, ALT
Flyers projected lineup
Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett
Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Carl Grundstrom -- Lane Pederson -- Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim -- Cam York
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae -- Noah Juulsen
Samuel Ersson
Aleksei Kolosov
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Hunter McDonald, Nikita Grebenkin
Injured: Rodrigo Abols (lower body), Tyson Foerster (arm), Dan Vladar (undisclosed), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Victor Olofsson -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Artturi Lehkonen -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Joel Kiviranta -- Jack Drury -- Gavin Brindley
Zakhar Bardakov -- Parker Kelly -- Taylor Makar
Sam Malinski -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Samuel Girard -- Jack Ahcan
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: None
Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (upper body), Devon Toews (upper body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Ross Colton (lower body)
Status report
Grundstrom could return after being a healthy scratch for a 5-4 overtime loss at the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday. ... The Avalanche held an optional morning skate. ... Kiviranta will return after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury. ... Colton is day to day; the forward was injured during a 2-1 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. ... Colorado coach Jared Bednar said it has not been determined whether Toews, a defenseman who has missed eight games, will join the Avalanche for the start of their upcoming four-game road trip, which begins at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday.