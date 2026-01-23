Flyers at Avalanche projected lineups

FLYERS (23-17-9) at AVALANCHE (34-5-9)

9 p.m. ET; NBCSP, ALT

Flyers projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett

Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Carl Grundstrom -- Lane Pederson -- Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim -- Cam York

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae -- Noah Juulsen

Samuel Ersson

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Hunter McDonald, Nikita Grebenkin

Injured: Rodrigo Abols (lower body), Tyson Foerster (arm), Dan Vladar (undisclosed), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Victor Olofsson -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Artturi Lehkonen -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Joel Kiviranta -- Jack Drury -- Gavin Brindley

Zakhar Bardakov -- Parker Kelly -- Taylor Makar

Sam Malinski -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Samuel Girard -- Jack Ahcan

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: None

Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (upper body), Devon Toews (upper body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Ross Colton (lower body)

Status report

Grundstrom could return after being a healthy scratch for a 5-4 overtime loss at the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday. ... The Avalanche held an optional morning skate. ... Kiviranta will return after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury. ... Colton is day to day; the forward was injured during a 2-1 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. ... Colorado coach Jared Bednar said it has not been determined whether Toews, a defenseman who has missed eight games, will join the Avalanche for the start of their upcoming four-game road trip, which begins at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday.

