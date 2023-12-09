Flyers at Avalanche 

FLYERS (14-10-2) at AVALANCHE (16-8-2)

9 p.m. ET; NBCSP, ALT

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Cam Atkinson

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker

Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Marc Staal

Carter Hart

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Louie Belpedio, Ryan Poehling (illness), Olle Lycksell

Injured: Noah Cates (foot)

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Valeri Nichushkin -- Ryan Johansen -- Tomas Tatar

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O’Connor

Kurtis MacDermid -- Andrew Cogliano -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Bowen Byram -- Josh Manson

Jack Johnson -- Sam Malinksi

Ivan Prosvetov

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Samuel Girard (personal), Caleb Jones, Fredrik Olofsson

Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body)

Status report

Flyers coach John Tortorella said Poehling, a forward, is still sick and will miss his second straight game. … Staal will replace Poehling in the lineup and the Flyers will go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Nichushkin, who missed the past two games with an illness, will play. … Bednar also said Lehkonen, a forward who has missed the past 14 games with a neck injury sustained on Nov. 9 against the Seattle Kraken, is four weeks into a 10-12 week recovery timeline. Lehkonen skated before Friday’s optional practice.