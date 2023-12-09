Flyers at Avalanche 

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLYERS (14-10-2) at AVALANCHE (16-8-2)

9 p.m. ET; NBCSP, ALT

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Cam Atkinson

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker

Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Marc Staal

Carter Hart

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Louie Belpedio, Ryan Poehling (illness), Olle Lycksell

Injured: Noah Cates (foot)

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Valeri Nichushkin -- Ryan Johansen -- Tomas Tatar

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O’Connor

Kurtis MacDermid -- Andrew Cogliano -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Bowen Byram -- Josh Manson

Jack Johnson -- Sam Malinksi

Ivan Prosvetov

Alexandar Georgiev 

Scratched: Samuel Girard (personal), Caleb Jones, Fredrik Olofsson

Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body)

Status report

Flyers coach John Tortorella said Poehling, a forward, is still sick and will miss his second straight game. … Staal will replace Poehling in the lineup and the Flyers will go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Nichushkin, who missed the past two games with an illness, will play. … Bednar also said Lehkonen, a forward who has missed the past 14 games with a neck injury sustained on Nov. 9 against the Seattle Kraken, is four weeks into a 10-12 week recovery timeline. Lehkonen skated before Friday’s optional practice.

Latest News

Arizona Coyotes Boston Bruins game recap December 9

Pastrnak has 3 points, Bruins hold off Coyotes
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Columbus Blue Jackets Boone Jenner injury status fractured jaw

Jenner out 6 weeks for Blue Jackets with fractured jaw
NHL Buzz news and notes December 8

NHL Buzz: Dahlin returns for Sabres against Canadiens
NHL betting odds for December 9 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 9
Toronto goalie Woll injury status week to week high ankle sprain

Woll week to week with ankle injury for Maple Leafs
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
Robert Bortuzzo traded to New York Islanders by St. Louis Blues

Bortuzzo traded to Islanders by Blues
Maple Leafs Joseph Woll injury status update

Woll week to week for Maple Leafs with ankle injury
CHL notebook Islanders prospect Justin Gill thriving in QMJHL

CHL notebook: Islanders prospect Gill proving patience pays off
NHL On Tap news and notes December 9

NHL On Tap: Forsberg, Predators look to stay hot at Maple Leafs
Minnesota Wild facing adversity for first time under John Hynes

Wild facing adversity for 1st time under Hynes with back-to-back losses 
NHL morning skate for December 9

NHL Morning Skate for December 9
Minnesota Wild Edmonton Oilers game recap December 8

Bouchard scores twice, Oilers defeat Wild for 6th straight win
NHL best goal 2023-24 season

Goal of the Season? McDavid waits and waits and waits and waits and scores
St. Louis Blues Columbus Blue Jackets game recap December 8

Greaves makes 41 saves for 1st NHL win, Blue Jackets defeat Blues
Pittsburgh Penguins Florida Panthers game recap December 8

Luostarinen breaks tie in 3rd, Panthers defeat Penguins
Panthers honor Patric Hornqvist career

Hornqvist honored by Panthers, drops puck before game vs. Penguins