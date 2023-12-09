Flyers at Avalanche 

FLYERS (14-10-2) at AVALANCHE (16-8-2)
9 p.m. ET; NBCSP, ALT
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Cam Atkinson
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker
Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Marc Staal
Carter Hart
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Louie Belpedio, Ryan Poehling (illness), Olle Lycksell
Injured: Noah Cates (foot)
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Valeri Nichushkin -- Ryan Johansen -- Tomas Tatar
Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O’Connor
Kurtis MacDermid -- Andrew Cogliano -- Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Bowen Byram -- Josh Manson
Jack Johnson -- Sam Malinksi
Ivan Prosvetov
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: Samuel Girard (personal), Caleb Jones, Fredrik Olofsson
Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body)
Status report
Flyers coach John Tortorella said Poehling, a forward, is still sick and will miss his second straight game. … Staal will replace Poehling in the lineup and the Flyers will go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Nichushkin, who missed the past two games with an illness, will play. … Bednar also said Lehkonen, a forward who has missed the past 14 games with a neck injury sustained on Nov. 9 against the Seattle Kraken, is four weeks into a 10-12 week recovery timeline. Lehkonen skated before Friday’s optional practice.