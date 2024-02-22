Konecny extends point streak to 7, Flyers defeat Blackhawks

Konecny has five goals and seven assists during his streak, including three goals in his past four games.

Garnet Hathaway and Travis Sanheim scored for the Flyers (30-20-7), who had lost two in a row following a four-game winning streak. Samuel Ersson made 22 saves.

Colin Blackwell scored, and Arvid Soderblom made 30 saves for the Blackhawks (15-39-3), who are 1-9-1 in their past 11 games. Connor Bedard did not have a point after recording six (two goals, four assists) in his first three games following his return from a fractured jaw.

Sanheim gave Philadelphia a 1-0 lead at 6:18 of the first period when his one-timer from near the top of the right face-off circle deflected into the net off the stick of Chicago defenseman Alex Vlasic.

Blackwell tied it 1-1 at 7:35 after receiving a lead pass off the right-wing boards from Joey Anderson. Blackwell moved in on goal, waited for Flyers defenseman Jamie Drysdale to slide past him and scored past Ersson’s glove.

Konecny put the Flyers ahead 2-1 at 3:15 of the second period, picking up the puck deep in Philadelphia’s zone, skating up the ice and scoring on a wrist shot from the left face-off dot.

Hathaway extended it to 3-1 at 11:55, scoring on the rebound of a shot by Noah Cates from the slot.