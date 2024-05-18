3 Keys: Canucks at Oilers, Game 6 of Western 2nd Round

(1P) Canucks at (2P) Oilers

Western Conference Second Round, Game 6

8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN

Vancouver leads best-of-7 series 3-2

EDMONTON -- The Vancouver Canucks can advance to the Western Conference Final for the first time since 2011 with a win against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the Western Conference Second Round at Rogers Place on Saturday.

“This is going to be the hardest game we’re ever going to play, until the next game,” Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said Saturday. “It’s never easy, I don’t care how well you’re playing, the hardest game is the next game.”

Vancouver took the series lead with a 3-2 win at home in Game 5 on Friday. Center J.T. Miller scored the winning goal with 33 seconds left in the third period to break a 2-2 tie.

The Canucks can reach the Western Conference Final for the first time in 13 years; they defeated the San Jose Sharks in the 2011 conference final before losing to the Boston Bruins in seven games in the Stanley Cup Final.

Miller, tied with forward Brock Boeser for the Vancouver playoff scoring lead, has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 11 postseason games and has been matched up against Edmonton’s top line centered by Connor McDavid. Miller has helped limit McDavid to one assist in the past three games.

“I think he’s one of the best forechecking centermen in the league,” Tocchet said of Miller. “He challenged himself that he basically wanted to become a better defensive player. I think he’s chipped away at that and he’s grown immensely in that role, without taking offense away.”

Stuart Skinner will start in goal for the Oilers after not having played since being pulled after the second period in Game 3. Skinner has allowed 12 goals on 58 shots in three games in this series with a 4.40 goals-against average and .793 save percentage.

“We felt that ‘Stu’ had a couple of days to reset, take some time away, evaluate his game and think about some things," Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said, "but also spend some time on the ice getting back and finding his game, and we’ve seen Stu play unbelievable, play really well, steal some games and play just solid.

"He’s been our guy all year and in a situation like this, that’s who we want in net.”

Here are 3 keys for Game 6: