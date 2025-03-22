Flyers at Blackhawks projected lineups

FLYERS (28-34-9) at BLACKHAWKS (20-41-9)

3 p.m. ET; CHSN, NHLN, NBCSP, SN1

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Olle Lycksell -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Ryan Poehling -- Matvei Michkov

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Jakob Pelletier

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula -- Emil Andrae

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: None

Injured: Garnet Hathaway (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ilya Mikheyev -- Frank Nazar -- Connor Bedard

Teuvo Teravainen – Philipp Kurashev -- Nick Foligno

Joe Veleno -- Ryan Donato -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Landon Slaggert -- Lukas Reichel -- Patrick Maroon

Alex Vlasic -- Wyatt Kaiser

Ethan Del Mastro -- Connor Murphy

Louis Crevier -- Artyom Levshunov

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: TJ Brodie

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Colton Dach (elbow), Alec Martinez (upper body), Jason Dickinson (undisclosed)

Status report

Ersson could start after he relieved Fedotov after one period and made 15 saves on 16 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss at Dallas on Saturday … Martinez, a defenseman, and Dickinson, a forward, are questionable for Chicago following a 4-1 loss at St. Louis on Saturday. Martinez was checked into the boards by the Blues’ Jake Neighbours at 15:03 of the first period and did not return to the game. Dickinson fought Neighbors and did not return.