Flyers at Blackhawks projected lineups

FLYERS (28-34-9) at BLACKHAWKS (20-41-9)
3 p.m. ET; CHSN, NHLN, NBCSP, SN1
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Olle Lycksell -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Ryan Poehling -- Matvei Michkov
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Jakob Pelletier
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula -- Emil Andrae
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: None
Injured: Garnet Hathaway (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ilya Mikheyev -- Frank Nazar -- Connor Bedard
Teuvo Teravainen – Philipp Kurashev -- Nick Foligno
Joe Veleno -- Ryan Donato -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Landon Slaggert -- Lukas Reichel -- Patrick Maroon
Alex Vlasic -- Wyatt Kaiser
Ethan Del Mastro -- Connor Murphy
Louis Crevier -- Artyom Levshunov
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: TJ Brodie
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Colton Dach (elbow), Alec Martinez (upper body), Jason Dickinson (undisclosed)
Status report
Ersson could start after he relieved Fedotov after one period and made 15 saves on 16 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss at Dallas on Saturday … Martinez, a defenseman, and Dickinson, a forward, are questionable for Chicago following a 4-1 loss at St. Louis on Saturday. Martinez was checked into the boards by the Blues’ Jake Neighbours at 15:03 of the first period and did not return to the game. Dickinson fought Neighbors and did not return.