Flyers at Blackhawks

FLYERS (29-20-7) at BLACKHAWKS (15-38-3)
7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Cam Atkinson
Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Nicolas Deslaurers -- Scott Laughton
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker
Marc Staal -- Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula
Samuel Ersson
Cal Petersen
Scratched: Olle Lycksell
Injured: Tyson Foerster (lower body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Phillip Kurashev
Anthony Beauvillier -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Reese Johnson -- Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh
Colin Blackwell -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Ryan Donato
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna
Jarred Tinordi -- Isaak Phillips
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Zach Sanford, Boris Katchouk, Louis Crevier
Injured: Andreas Athanasiou (groin), Connor Murphy (lower body)
Status report
The Flyers did not hold a morning skate. ... Foerster, a forward, practiced in a non-contact jersey Tuesday. ... The Flyers could go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Crevier was hit in the face by a puck during practice Tuesday. Blackhawks Luke Richardson said the defenseman is not injured. ... Jones took a puck to the face during the morning skate, but will play.