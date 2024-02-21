Flyers at Blackhawks

FLYERS (29-20-7) at BLACKHAWKS (15-38-3)

7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Cam Atkinson

Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Nicolas Deslaurers -- Scott Laughton

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker

Marc Staal -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula

Samuel Ersson

Cal Petersen

Scratched: Olle Lycksell

Injured: Tyson Foerster (lower body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Phillip Kurashev

Anthony Beauvillier -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Reese Johnson -- Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh

Colin Blackwell -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Ryan Donato

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna

Jarred Tinordi -- Isaak Phillips

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Zach Sanford, Boris Katchouk, Louis Crevier

Injured: Andreas Athanasiou (groin), Connor Murphy (lower body)

Status report

The Flyers did not hold a morning skate. ... Foerster, a forward, practiced in a non-contact jersey Tuesday. ... The Flyers could go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Crevier was hit in the face by a puck during practice Tuesday. Blackhawks Luke Richardson said the defenseman is not injured. ... Jones took a puck to the face during the morning skate, but will play.