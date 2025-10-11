Flyers at Hurricanes projected lineups

FLYERS (0-1-0) at HURRICANES (1-0-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Nikita Grebenkin -- Jett Luchanko -- Garnet Hathaway

Nick Seeler -- Travis Sanheim

Adam Ginning -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula -- Noah Juulsen

Samuel Ersson

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Rodrigo Abols, Nicolas Deslauriers, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Cam York (lower body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- William Carrier

Taylor Hall -- Jesper Kotkaniemi -- Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin -- Sean Walker

K'Andre Miller -- Jalen Chatfield

Nikita Nikishin -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Mark Jankowski, Mike Reilly

Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body)

Status report

The Flyers held an optional morning skate but coach Rick Tocchet confirmed Grebenkin and Luchanko would play after each was scratched in a season-opening 2-1 loss at the Florida Panthers on Thursday. Forwards Abols and Deslauriers will be scratched. ... Kochetkov likely will be out a week but coach Rod Brind'Amour said he's hopeful the goalie will be able to travel with the team for its six-game road trip that begins at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.