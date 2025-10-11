Flyers at Hurricanes projected lineups

FLYERS (0-1-0) at HURRICANES (1-0-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Nikita Grebenkin -- Jett Luchanko -- Garnet Hathaway
Nick Seeler -- Travis Sanheim
Adam Ginning -- Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula -- Noah Juulsen
Samuel Ersson
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Rodrigo Abols, Nicolas Deslauriers, Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Cam York (lower body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- William Carrier
Taylor Hall -- Jesper Kotkaniemi -- Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin -- Sean Walker
K'Andre Miller -- Jalen Chatfield
Nikita Nikishin -- Shayne Gostisbehere
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Mark Jankowski, Mike Reilly
Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body)
Status report
The Flyers held an optional morning skate but coach Rick Tocchet confirmed Grebenkin and Luchanko would play after each was scratched in a season-opening 2-1 loss at the Florida Panthers on Thursday. Forwards Abols and Deslauriers will be scratched. ... Kochetkov likely will be out a week but coach Rod Brind'Amour said he's hopeful the goalie will be able to travel with the team for its six-game road trip that begins at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.