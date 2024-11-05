Flyers at Hurricanes projected lineups

FLYERS (4-7-1) at HURRICANES (8-2-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSP, SNP, SNO, SNE
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Noah Cates -- Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae -- Egor Zamula
Aleksei Kolosov
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Ryan Poehling, Erik Johnson
Injured: Cam York (upper body), Samuel Ersson (lower body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Jack Roslovic
Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
William Carrier -- Jack Drury -- Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Spencer Martin
Scratched: None
Injured: Frederik Andersen (lower body)
Status report
The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Tuesday. … Poehling, a forward, has returned to Philadelphia to deal with a family situation; Deslauriers replaces him in the lineup. … Zamula will enter the lineup for Johnson, a defenseman, after four games as a healthy scratch. … Ersson, a goalie who left in the first period of a 3-0 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday, participated at the end of the Flyers morning skate.