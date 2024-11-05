Flyers at Hurricanes projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLYERS (4-7-1) at HURRICANES (8-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSP, SNP, SNO, SNE

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Noah Cates -- Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae -- Egor Zamula

Aleksei Kolosov

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Ryan Poehling, Erik Johnson

Injured: Cam York (upper body), Samuel Ersson (lower body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Jack Roslovic

Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

William Carrier -- Jack Drury -- Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Spencer Martin

Scratched: None

Injured: Frederik Andersen (lower body)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Tuesday. … Poehling, a forward, has returned to Philadelphia to deal with a family situation; Deslauriers replaces him in the lineup. … Zamula will enter the lineup for Johnson, a defenseman, after four games as a healthy scratch. … Ersson, a goalie who left in the first period of a 3-0 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday, participated at the end of the Flyers morning skate.

