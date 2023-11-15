Flyers at Hurricanes

FLYERS (7-7-1) at HURRICANES (9-6-0)
7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, TVAS
Flyers projected lineup
Cam Atkinson -- Sean Couturier -- Tyson Foerster
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee -- Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Egor Zamula -- Sean Walker
Nick Seeler -- Louie Belpedio
Carter Hart
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Bobby Brink
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (undisclosed), Marc Staal (upper body), Felix Sandstrom (upper body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Michael Bunting -- Jesper Kotkaniemi – Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Teuvo Teravainen
Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Jesper Fast
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Tony DeAngelo
Pyotr Kochetkov
Antti Raanta
Scratched: Jalen Chatfield, Brendan Lemieux
Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clot)
Status report
Hart returns after he missed five games with a back injury and illness. … The Flyers assigned defenseman Victor Mete and goalie Cal Petersen to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Burns was not at the morning skate, but he will play.