Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
Flyers at Hurricanes

FLYERS (7-7-1) at HURRICANES (9-6-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, TVAS

Flyers projected lineup

Cam Atkinson -- Sean Couturier -- Tyson Foerster

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee -- Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Egor Zamula -- Sean Walker

Nick Seeler -- Louie Belpedio

Carter Hart

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Bobby Brink

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (undisclosed), Marc Staal (upper body), Felix Sandstrom (upper body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Michael Bunting -- Jesper Kotkaniemi – Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Teuvo Teravainen 

Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Jesper Fast

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns 

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce 

Dmitry Orlov -- Tony DeAngelo

Pyotr Kochetkov

Antti Raanta

Scratched:  Jalen Chatfield, Brendan Lemieux 

Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clot)

Status report

Hart returns after he missed five games with a back injury and illness. … The Flyers assigned defenseman Victor Mete and goalie Cal Petersen to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Burns was not at the morning skate, but he will play.