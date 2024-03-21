Flyers at Hurricanes

FLYERS (35-26-8) at HURRICANES (43-20-6)
7 p.m. ET; BSSO, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby Brink
Tyson Foerster -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Noah Cates -- Olle Lycksell
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Adam Ginning -- Ronnie Attard
Egor Zamula -- Erik Johnson
Samuel Ersson
Felix Sandstrom
Scratched: Denis Gurianov, Sean Couturier, Cam Atkinson, Ryan Johansen
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Nick Seeler (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Stefan Noesen
Brendan Lemieux -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Tony DeAngelo
Frederik Andersen
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Pyotr Kochetkov
Injured: Jack Drury (lower body), Teuvo Teravainen (upper body), Jesper Fast (undisclosed)
Status report
Sanheim did not take part in the morning skate, but is expected to play. Couturier, the Flyers captain, is expected to be scratched for the second straight game. … The Hurricanes are likely to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Drury and Teravainen each participated in the morning skate, but neither is expected to play. … DeAngelo will draw into the lineup for the first time in 12 games.