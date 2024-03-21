Flyers at Hurricanes

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLYERS (35-26-8) at HURRICANES (43-20-6)

7 p.m. ET; BSSO, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby Brink

Tyson Foerster -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Noah Cates -- Olle Lycksell

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Adam Ginning -- Ronnie Attard

Egor Zamula -- Erik Johnson

Samuel Ersson

Felix Sandstrom

Scratched: Denis Gurianov, Sean Couturier, Cam Atkinson, Ryan Johansen

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Nick Seeler (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Stefan Noesen

Brendan Lemieux -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield 

Tony DeAngelo

Frederik Andersen

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Pyotr Kochetkov

Injured: Jack Drury (lower body), Teuvo Teravainen (upper body), Jesper Fast (undisclosed)

Status report

Sanheim did not take part in the morning skate, but is expected to play. Couturier, the Flyers captain, is expected to be scratched for the second straight game. … The Hurricanes are likely to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Drury and Teravainen each participated in the morning skate, but neither is expected to play. … DeAngelo will draw into the lineup for the first time in 12 games.

