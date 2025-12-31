Flyers at Flames projected lineups

FLYERS (20-11-7) at FLAMES (17-18-4)

9:30 p.m. ET; SN1, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett

Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Carl Grundstrom -- Rodrigo Abols -- Nikita Grebenkin

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Samuel Ersson

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Garnet Hathaway, Noah Juulsen

Injured: Tyson Foerster (upper body)

Flames projected lineup

Yegor Sharangovich -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Connor Zary

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg -- John Beecher -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov -- Mackenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley -- Hunter Brzustewicz

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Justin Kirkland

Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)

Status report

The Flyers did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 6-3 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. ... Ersson is expected to start after Vladar made 32 saves at Vancouver. ... The Flames will dress the same lineup they used in a 2-1 overtime win against the Boston Bruins on Monday.