Flyers at Flames projected lineups

FLYERS (20-11-7) at FLAMES (17-18-4)
9:30 p.m. ET; SN1, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett
Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Carl Grundstrom -- Rodrigo Abols -- Nikita Grebenkin
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Samuel Ersson
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Garnet Hathaway, Noah Juulsen
Injured: Tyson Foerster (upper body)
Flames projected lineup
Yegor Sharangovich -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Connor Zary
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg -- John Beecher -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov -- Mackenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley -- Hunter Brzustewicz
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Justin Kirkland
Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)
Status report
The Flyers did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 6-3 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. ... Ersson is expected to start after Vladar made 32 saves at Vancouver. ... The Flames will dress the same lineup they used in a 2-1 overtime win against the Boston Bruins on Monday.