Flyers at Flames

FLYERS (19-11-5) at FLAMES (14-16-5)

8 p.m. ET; SNW, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster -- Morgan Frost -- Cam Atkinson

Joel Farabee -- Ryan Poehling -- Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker

Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Carter Hart

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Marc Staal, Rhett Gardner, Cal Petersen

Injured: Noah Cates (broken foot)

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Elias Lindholm – Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Dillon Dube

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Chris Tanev -- Noah Hanifin

Dennis Gilbert -- Jordan Oesterle

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Walker Duehr, Nick DeSimone

Injured: Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (shoulder)

Status report

The Flyers did not hold a morning skate. ... Hart, who made 27 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss at the Seattle Kraken on Friday, could start for Philadelphia. ... Markstrom will make his fifth straight start since returning from a fractured finger he sustained in practice Dec. 4. ... Huberdeau, who is without a point in 12 straight and hasn't scored a goal in 17 games, will be elevated to Calgary's top line with Lindholm and Sharangovich after 21 games on left wing with Backlund and Coleman.