Flyers at Sabres projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
FLYERS (22-14-8) at SABRES (24-16-4)

7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS

Flyers projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Carl Grundstrom

Nikita Grebenkin -- Noah Cates -- Owen Tippett

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Emil Andrae

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Denver Barkey, Noah Juulsen

Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Bobby Brink (upper body)

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Noah Ostlund -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway -- Peyton Krebs -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power

Jacob Bryson -- Zach Metsa

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Tyson Kozak, Michael Kesselring

Injured: Josh Dunne (middle body), Alex Lyon (lower body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

Drysdale was activated off injured reserve and is expected to return after missing three games because of an upper-body injury. … Brink was not on the ice for the Flyers' morning skate. There was no update on Brink's status, and the forward likely will miss his fourth straight game. ... Philadelphia sent defenseman Adam Ginning to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … The Sabres held an optional morning skate. … Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said Kesselring is available but will not play. The defenseman had missed the previous five games because of a lower-body injury. … Dunne is expected to be out 4-6 weeks. Ruff said the injury had been affecting the forward for a little bit.

