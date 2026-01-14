Flyers at Sabres projected lineups

FLYERS (22-14-8) at SABRES (24-16-4)
7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS
Flyers projected lineup
Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Carl Grundstrom
Nikita Grebenkin -- Noah Cates -- Owen Tippett
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Emil Andrae
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Denver Barkey, Noah Juulsen
Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Bobby Brink (upper body)
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Noah Ostlund -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway -- Peyton Krebs -- Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Owen Power
Jacob Bryson -- Zach Metsa
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Scratched: Tyson Kozak, Michael Kesselring
Injured: Josh Dunne (middle body), Alex Lyon (lower body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report
Drysdale was activated off injured reserve and is expected to return after missing three games because of an upper-body injury. … Brink was not on the ice for the Flyers' morning skate. There was no update on Brink's status, and the forward likely will miss his fourth straight game. ... Philadelphia sent defenseman Adam Ginning to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … The Sabres held an optional morning skate. … Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said Kesselring is available but will not play. The defenseman had missed the previous five games because of a lower-body injury. … Dunne is expected to be out 4-6 weeks. Ruff said the injury had been affecting the forward for a little bit.