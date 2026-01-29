Flyers at Bruins projected lineups

FLYERS (24-19-9) at BRUINS (31-20-3)
7 p.m. ET; NBCSP+, NESN, SNE
Flyers projected lineup
Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett
Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Nikita Grebenkin -- Lane Pederson -- Carl Grundstrom
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Noah Juulsen
Samuel Ersson
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Garnett Hathaway, Emil Andrae
Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body)
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Fraser Minten -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Michael Eyssimont -- Matthew Poitras -- Marat Khusnutdinov
Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke
Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Alex Steeves, Henri Jokiharju
Injured: Elias Lindholm (undisclosed)
Status report
The Flyers did not hold a morning skate after a 5-3 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. ... Konecny briefly left the game Wednesday during the second period after blocking a shot but was able to return for the third. However, coach Rick Tocchet said after the game that it's not a certainty Konecny would play Thursday. ... Elias Lindholm, a forward, is considered day to day, but Sturm said, “hopefully it won't be too long." ... Poitras was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League and is expected to make his season debut.