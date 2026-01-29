Flyers at Bruins projected lineups

FLYERS (24-19-9) at BRUINS (31-20-3)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSP+, NESN, SNE

Flyers projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett

Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Nikita Grebenkin -- Lane Pederson -- Carl Grundstrom

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Noah Juulsen

Samuel Ersson

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Garnett Hathaway, Emil Andrae

Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body)

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Fraser Minten -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Michael Eyssimont -- Matthew Poitras -- Marat Khusnutdinov

Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Alex Steeves, Henri Jokiharju

Injured: Elias Lindholm (undisclosed)

Status report

The Flyers did not hold a morning skate after a 5-3 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. ... Konecny briefly left the game Wednesday during the second period after blocking a shot but was able to return for the third. However, coach Rick Tocchet said after the game that it's not a certainty Konecny would play Thursday. ... Elias Lindholm, a forward, is considered day to day, but Sturm said, “hopefully it won't be too long." ... Poitras was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League and is expected to make his season debut.