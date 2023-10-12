Flyers at Blue Jackets

FLYERS (0-0-0) at BLUE JACKETS (0-0-0)
7 p.m. ET; BSOH, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier --- Bobby Brink
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Cam Atkinson
Scott Laughton -- Noah Cates -- Travis Konecny
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Marc Staal -- Sean Walker
Egor Zamula -- Nick Seeler
Carter Hart
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Tyson Foerster, Emil Andrea, Felix Sandstrom
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (undisclosed)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Cole Sillinger -- Patrick Laine -- Johnny Gaudreau
Alexandre Texier -- Boone Jenner -- Emil Bemstrom
Kirill Marchenko -- Adam Fantilli -- Justin Danforth
Eric Robinson -- Sean Kuraly -- Jack Roslovic
Zach Werenski -- Andrew Peeke
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson
Elvis Merzlikins
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Kent Johnson, Adam Boqvist, Liam Foudy
Injured: Jordan Dumais (upper body), Mathieu Olivier (leg), Yegor Chinakhov (back), Daniil Tarasov (knee)
Status report
Ristolainen, a defenseman, made the trip and is close to a return … Couturier, recovered from back surgery, will play his first NHL game since Dec. 18, 2021. ... Atkinson returns after missing all of last season with a neck injury. … Fantilli, the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, makes his NHL debut on his 19th birthday. … Werenski plays his first game since sustaining a shoulder injury against the Flyers on Nov. 10, 2022.