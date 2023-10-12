Flyers at Blue Jackets

FLYERS (0-0-0) at BLUE JACKETS (0-0-0)

7 p.m. ET; BSOH, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier --- Bobby Brink

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Cam Atkinson

Scott Laughton -- Noah Cates -- Travis Konecny

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Marc Staal -- Sean Walker

Egor Zamula -- Nick Seeler

Carter Hart

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Tyson Foerster, Emil Andrea, Felix Sandstrom

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (undisclosed)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Cole Sillinger -- Patrick Laine -- Johnny Gaudreau

Alexandre Texier -- Boone Jenner -- Emil Bemstrom

Kirill Marchenko -- Adam Fantilli -- Justin Danforth

Eric Robinson -- Sean Kuraly -- Jack Roslovic

Zach Werenski -- Andrew Peeke

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Kent Johnson, Adam Boqvist, Liam Foudy

Injured: Jordan Dumais (upper body), Mathieu Olivier (leg), Yegor Chinakhov (back), Daniil Tarasov (knee)

Status report

Ristolainen, a defenseman, made the trip and is close to a return … Couturier, recovered from back surgery, will play his first NHL game since Dec. 18, 2021. ... Atkinson returns after missing all of last season with a neck injury. … Fantilli, the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, makes his NHL debut on his 19th birthday. … Werenski plays his first game since sustaining a shoulder injury against the Flyers on Nov. 10, 2022.