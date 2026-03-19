Situation Room Initiated Challenge: PHI @ ANA – 2:17 of Overtime

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: NHL Situation Room

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal Philadelphia

Explanation: In the final minute of play in the third period and at any point in overtime (regular season and playoffs), the NHL Situation Room will initiate the review of any scenario that would otherwise be subject to a Coach’s Challenge under Rule 38.3.

Video review supported the call on the ice that Matvei Michkov was on-side prior to the puck entering the attacking zone before Noah Cates’ goal.

Latest News

Cates scores in OT, Flyers recover to edge Ducks

Cooley stops 26, helps Flames recover for shootout win against Blues

Stars top Avalanche in shootout, move within 2 points of Central Division lead

Hughes ‘honored’ Olympic gold medal-winning puck is at Hall of Fame

Zegras receives tribute from Ducks during 1st game back in Anaheim

Hurricanes tie game late, defeat Penguins in OT in Crosby return

Eiserman signs 3-year, entry-level contract with Islanders

Kaprizov hoping to help Wild break through in playoffs

Super 16: Sabres continue rise, Senators enter power rankings

Thompson makes 34 saves, Capitals defeat Senators

Hutson’s parents have priceless reaction to Capitals defenseman’s 1st goal

Jack Hughes has 3 points, powers Devils past Rangers for 3rd straight win

PWHL notebook: Heise, Frost heating up

Capitals don special Cherry Blossom jerseys for annual event

NHL Status Report: Jensen out 6 weeks for Senators 

McKenna, Augustine among 10 Hobey Baker candidates

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games