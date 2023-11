Flyers at Ducks

FLYERS (5-7-1) at DUCKS (7-5-0)

10 p.m. ET; BSW, NBCSP+

Flyers projected lineup

Cam Atkinson -- Sean Couturier -- Tyson Foerster

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Egor Zamula -- Sean Walker

Nick Seeler -- Louie Belpedio

Samuel Ersson

Cal Petersen

Scratched: Ryan Poehling, Victor Mete

Injured: Carter Hart (illness), Rasmus Ristolainen (undisclosed), Marc Staal (upper body), Felix Sandstrom (upper body)

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome

Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Leason

Cam Fowler -- Jackson LaCombe

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Benoit-Olivier Groulx

Injured: Trevor Zegras (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (lower body), Brock McGinn (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Chase De Leo (knee)

Status report

Hart, a goalie, had been set to make his first start since sustaining a lower back injury in a 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 1. … Ersson will start after making 17 saves in a 2-1 loss at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. ... Frost will return after being scratched Tuesday. … Zegras, a forward, is day to day. ... Dostal will start after Gibson started the previous two games.