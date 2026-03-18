Flyers at Ducks projected lineups

FLYERS (31-23-12) at DUCKS (37-27-3)
10 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSP, KCOP-13
Flyers projected lineup
Alex Bump -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Nikita Grebenkin -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett
Denver Barkey -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov
Carl Grundstrom -- Sean Couturier -- Luke Glendening
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Emil Andrae
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Garrett Wilson, Garnet Hathaway
Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body)
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke
Jeffrey Viel -- Ryan Poehling -- Cutter Gauthier
Frank Vatrano -- Tim Washe -- Jansen Harkins
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Olen Zellweger -- John Carlson
Pavel Mintukov -- Ian Moore
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Drew Helleson, Mason McTavish
Injured: Ross Johnston (lower body)
Suspended: Radko Gudas
Status report
Foerster, who has not played since Dec. 1, is on the trip with the Flyers and practiced in a noncontact jersey Tuesday; the forward was originally expected to be out five months, but coach Rick Tocchet left open the possibility of Foerster returning before the end of the regular season. ... Gudas, a defenseman, will serve the third of his five-game suspension for kneeing Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews during a 6-4 loss on March 12. ... McTavish, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game and second time in his NHL career. ... Terry missed practice for maintenance on Tuesday and did not take part in the Ducks morning skate, but is expected to play in McTavish's place.