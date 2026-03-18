Flyers at Ducks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

FLYERS (31-23-12) at DUCKS (37-27-3)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSP, KCOP-13

Flyers projected lineup

Alex Bump -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Nikita Grebenkin -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett

Denver Barkey -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov

Carl Grundstrom -- Sean Couturier -- Luke Glendening

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Emil Andrae

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Garrett Wilson, Garnet Hathaway

Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body)

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke

Jeffrey Viel -- Ryan Poehling -- Cutter Gauthier

Frank Vatrano -- Tim Washe -- Jansen Harkins

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Olen Zellweger -- John Carlson

Pavel Mintukov -- Ian Moore

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Drew Helleson, Mason McTavish

Injured: Ross Johnston (lower body)

Suspended: Radko Gudas

Status report

Foerster, who has not played since Dec. 1, is on the trip with the Flyers and practiced in a noncontact jersey Tuesday; the forward was originally expected to be out five months, but coach Rick Tocchet left open the possibility of Foerster returning before the end of the regular season. ... Gudas, a defenseman, will serve the third of his five-game suspension for kneeing Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews during a 6-4 loss on March 12. ... McTavish, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game and second time in his NHL career. ... Terry missed practice for maintenance on Tuesday and did not take part in the Ducks morning skate, but is expected to play in McTavish's place.

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