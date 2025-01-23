Perry Ellis International, NHL announce U.S. partnership

MIAMI, Fla., NEW YORK & TORONTO -- Today, the global fashion and lifestyle brand, Perry Ellis International, Inc. (PEI), National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) and National Hockey League (NHL) announced an official 4 Nations Face-Off U.S. partnership. This partnership will introduce the elevated, versatile style philosophy of Perry Ellis to the passionate NHL community and further deepens the brand’s growing presence within the intersection of sports and fashion.

Including touchpoints on and off the ice, this partnership will create moments for NHL fans and players to experience Perry Ellis’ signature quality craftsmanship and its modern take on classic sports styles. The NHL and NHLPA will host the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, featuring NHL players from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States from Feb. 12-20, 2025. The Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston will serve as the host venues and cities for the seven-game tournament.

“As a brand, we’re increasingly finding ourselves drawn to the incredible communities in sport,” said Oscar Feldenkreis, President and CEO of Perry Ellis International, Inc. “After years of reimagining our modern, All-American style and finding success in other sports partnerships, we are thrilled to be teaming up with the NHL and NHLPA to continue demonstrating how fashion is driving a cultural movement within the sports community.”

Starting this month, NHL fans will begin to see a familiar face in Perry Ellis content as one of the League’s top players, Florida Panthers and 4 Nations Face-Off USA forward Matthew Tkachuk takes center ice across Perry Ellis channels to promote key products perfect for avid hockey fans ready to level-up their style game. Tkachuk will also serve as Perry Ellis’ Off-Ice Ambassador during the tournament, and beyond the 4 Nations Face-Off, Tkachuk will be featured in content for the brand throughout this NHL season, including in a series of photos and videos. To see Matthew Tkachuk in action with Perry Ellis, click here.

“We are excited to welcome Perry Ellis to the NHL family to engage our passionate fans in the United States around 4 Nations Face-Off,” said Max Paulsen, NHL Vice President, Global Business Development. “The brand has done a tremendous job bridging the cultural intersection of sports and fashion, and this breakthrough partnership allows our League to be a part of that greater conversation. We’re excited to see how they engage with our fans and for our fans to experience what Perry Ellis has to offer.”

"Perry Ellis has done an excellent job showcasing Matthew's personality and versatility with and through their product line, and we look forward to their support of the NHLPA members representing USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off," said Eric Epstein, NHLPA Director, Sponsorship and Player Marketing. "While the players focus on bringing their best on the ice in Montreal and Boston, we know Perry Ellis will have them ready for any occasion off the ice."

As an official 4 Nations Face-Off partner, Perry Ellis will provide tailored looks for USA players as they prepare to take on Canada, Finland, and Sweden. With a modern twist on timeless American style, the brand will elevate each USA players’ personal style. Perry Ellis branding will also be featured on the NHL’s Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards during all nationally televised 4 Nations Face-Off games on ABC, ESPN and TNT, and receive in-arena branding during games in Boston.

Perry Ellis will engage NHL fans at the 4 Nations Face-Off Fan Village in Boston from Feb. 15-17, 2025. There, fans will experience the brand’s latest collection and try on their favorite look captured by a free caricature artist. Additional 4 Nations Face-Off Fan Village details will be announced at a later date.

This is the first step towards a deeper multiyear partnership between the fashion giant and the NHL. Fans of both Perry Ellis and the NHL can expect further partnership activations post 4 Nations Face-Off and in future NHL seasons at NHL events as part of a separate multiyear partnership between the NHL and Perry Ellis.

As Perry Ellis continues to lead the conversation around the fusion between sports and fashion, customers can find more information and continue to stay up to date by visiting www.perryellis.com and following @perryellis on social media.