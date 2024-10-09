Malkin fast approaching significant milestones with Penguins

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Evgeni Malkin stood at a podium Feb. 23, 2022.

He spoke about longtime teammate and fellow Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby, who scored his 500th goal eight days prior. The lone assist went to Malkin.

"He deserves everything," Malkin said then. "Every goal he scores, I'm glad to give him assists. Great memory for me, for sure. I hope someday, he can give me an assist on my 500th goal."

Malkin's turn is nearing.

Entering his 19th NHL season two goals from 500 and four points from 1,300, he doesn't want to be patient and would like to have it over with when the Penguins start the regular season against the New York Rangers at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT).

"First of all, score two goals," Malkin said Sept. 19, one day after Pittsburgh opened training camp. "Next two games. Not preseason, regular season. My goal all the time [is], like, four points every game. Team wins every game."

Malkin is second in Penguins history with 1,145 games played behind Crosby (1,272), and third with 1,296 points, 498 goals and 798 assists, trailing Mario Lemieux (1,723; 690, 1,033) and Crosby (1,596; 592, 1,004). The 38-year-old isn't the same player from 2011-12, when he won the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL scoring leader for the second time and the Hart Trophy voted as League MVP with 109 points (50 goals, 59 assists) in 75 games.

That same explosion might not be there, Malkin has admitted as much in recent years, but last season came with 67 points (27 goals, 40 assists) in a full 82 games, second on the Penguins to Crosby's 94 (42 goals, 52 assists).

"I'm still hungry, I still want to win every game," Malkin said. "Again, my goal is, like, one, two points every game."

Defenseman Kris Letang, Malkin's teammate since they were rookies in 2006-07, said that isn't a reach.

"It's the confidence level he has in his ability on the ice," Letang said. "When you have that much confidence, you literally put a lot of fear in your opponent. Obviously, I've never experienced it playing against him, but I can't imagine how it feels to have him full speed with a frame like his (6-foot-5, 210 pounds), with the skill he has.

"He's coming, you don't even know what he's going to do. No matter what you're going to try, you know he's going to probably succeed, so it's pretty incredible what he's accomplished. Obviously, he's got the shot. He's got everything."

Malkin, Crosby and Letang, set to begin their 19th season together, are the longest tenured trio in the history of North American major pro sports.

After Crosby reached 500 goals, Malkin and Letang joined a pregame ceremony Feb. 20, 2022. They honored Crosby before his 1,000th NHL game Feb. 20, 2021. Crosby and Letang did the same for Malkin's 1,000th on Nov. 20, 2022, and Crosby and Malkin kept up the tradition for Letang on April 2, 2023.

Crosby, four points from 1,600 and eight goals from 600, said sharing those moments is never taken for granted.

"I think about that every time we're in those positions," Crosby said. "I mean, it's something where you look at certain memories over the years or opportunities, the milestones, those are things that you're always going to remember, you're always going to have. It's fun to be part of those.

"We know how close he is (to 500 goals). Hopefully, Game 1, we can see him do it."

The core has been frustrated lately. After making the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of Malkin's first 16 seasons, they've missed in the past two.

Malkin doesn't want to make it a trend.

"My personality, it's like, 'Win every game.' It's what I do all my life," Malkin said. "The last two seasons, it's not fun. When you lost, you're not in the playoffs, it's not great for the city, not great for the fans."

That comes with the expectations Malkin helped build, winning the Conn Smythe Trophy voted as MVP of the playoffs in 2009 before lifting the Stanley Cup again in 2016 and 2017.

Mike Sullivan was hired as coach Dec. 12, 2015, and immediately guided Pittsburgh to the two most recent championships. He quickly learned to appreciate Malkin's bond with Crosby and Letang.

"They remind me of siblings in how they interact with one another," Sullivan said. "They have their own tussles inside the locker room that it reminds me of my kids, how they go at it with each other. But I think they have sincere, heartfelt care for one another also.

"You can see it in how they stick up for each other on the ice when the games get a little nasty out there. They're the first ones to the scrums, for example."

So it makes sense Malkin would want Crosby to assist No. 500.

"Maybe I've got to put Geno on the wing with Sid so we can make that happen," Sullivan said.