Panthers understand 'job's not finished' after eliminating Rangers

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The ice was flooded with plastic rats and, for some reason, what appeared to be a faux wedge of cheese. The building was loud -- vibrating, really -- as the cheers suffused Amerant Bank Arena, as they turned from a “Bobby! Bobby! Bobby!” chant into “We want the Cup!”

The Florida Panthers fans were celebrating. Their team had just beaten the New York Rangers 2-1 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final on Saturday, earning them entry into the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight season.

It was a party.

But behind the scenes, in the dressing room, there was another feeling. Of joy, sure, but also of seriousness. Of steadiness. Of happiness, tempered.

Because although the Panthers have accomplished a lot, winning the Prince of Wales Trophy as Eastern Conference champions, becoming the first team since the 2008-09 Pittsburgh Penguins to return to the Final after losing in it the season before, vanquishing the Presidents’ Trophy winner (again), there was a sense that, to them, this wasn’t what they wanted to celebrate.

Not yet.

“I think last year we believed, but we were also happy to be there,” forward Sam Bennett said. “This year it’s kind of all business. We have one goal in mind and that’s it. We’re not going to be satisfied until we accomplish that.”

The Stanley Cup.

Paul Maurice couldn’t quite put his finger on the right word to describe the contrast. The disbelief and chaos, the excitement and fervor that gripped the postgame locker room after the Panthers swept the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final last season.

This was not that.

“The energy level postgame was through the roof,” Maurice said of last season. “Slightly subdued this year relative to that. It was lots of happy people, but maybe we’ve got a little more experience now, and I feel that way.

“Even on the bench, it wasn’t insanity when the buzzer went. It was excitement, and rightfully so. They worked really hard to win.”