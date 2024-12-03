Laine to make Canadiens debut against Islanders

Patrik Laine will make his regular-season debut for the Montreal Canadiens against the New York Islanders at Bell Centre on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, MSGSN).

The forward, who resumed skating Nov. 20, took part in the morning skate on a line with Kirby Dach and Juraj Slafkovsky. Laine was expected to be out for 2-3 months after he sprained his left knee in a collision with Cedric Pare of the Toronto Maple Leafs in a preseason game at Bell Centre on Sept. 28. He opted not to have surgery and began skating again Nov. 6.

"I was kind of hoping I could start playing at home," Laine said. "I probably could have played last week but I wanted to get some more practices in and make sure I'm ready to go when I'm finally playing, but it will be cool to obviously start playing here. I've been watching too many games upstairs now, so I'm sure it will be great."

Acquired in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Aug. 19, Laine last played for the Blue Jackets on Dec. 14, 2023, when he sustained a broken clavicle. The 26-year-old forward began receiving care from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on Jan. 28. He was cleared from the program July 26.

Laine, who scored 44 goals for the Winnipeg Jets in 2017-18, had nine points (six goals, three assists) in 18 games last season and has two seasons remaining on the four-year, $34.8 million contract ($8.7 million average annual value) he signed July 22, 2022.

He has 388 points (204 goals, 184 assists) in 480 games with the Blue Jackets and Jets, and 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 24 Stanley Cup Playoff games.