Laine 'in good spirits' with Canadiens, Suzuki says

LAS VEGAS -- It hasn’t taken long for Patrik Laine to make a good impression on Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki.

Laine was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Aug. 19 after requesting a trade. The Blue Jackets, who also sent a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft to the Canadiens, received defenseman Jordan Harris in return for the 26-year-old forward.

“I’ve had the chance to skate with him over the last week and he’s in good spirits,” Suzuki said Monday at the NHL North American Player Media Tour. “He seems to be in a good mindset which is great.

“I think he’s really excited to get it going with us.”

Laine is looking for a fresh start in Montreal after dealing with a ton of adversity last season.

On Dec. 14, he broke his clavicle when he was tripped by Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman William Lagesson during the second period of a 6-5 overtime win. It would be his final game with the Blue Jackets.

Less than two months later, on Jan. 28, Laine began receiving care from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, which he was cleared from almost six months later on July 26.

Before he was cleared, though, Laine approached new Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell asking to be moved.

Now Laine has landed in the hockey hotbed of Montreal, where the spotlight is always on the Canadiens. Suzuki, though, said Laine seems to be adapting well, both physically and mentally.

“I don’t think he’s skated too much over the last six, seven months, so I think he’s really enjoyed being back out there with the guys and getting to work,” Suzuki said. “It’s been fun to get to know him a little bit.”