Kane delivers vintage performance for Red Wings in emotional Chicago return

It was Kane’s first game against the Blackhawks and his first game in Chicago since Feb. 21, 2023, when he had an assist in a 3-2 shootout win against the Vegas Golden Knights. He was traded to the New York Rangers one week later.

Kane's overtime goal was a fitting ending for what was a busy and celebratory day in Chicago. A few hours after Chris Chelios’ No. 7 was retired in a tremendous ceremony, No. 88 reminded everyone why his jersey will also likely hang from those same rafters once his NHL career ends.

“It’s crazy thinking about someone who’s done so much for one organization to come back and get his flowers, and obviously with the ending that way, I don’t think he could’ve scripted it better,” said Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat, who sprung Kane with the stretch pass in overtime.

“It’s nice to see him enjoying his celebration.”

The No. 1 pick by the Blackhawks in the 2007 NHL Draft, Kane had 1,225 points (446 goals, 779 assists) in 1,161 regular-season games with Chicago. He is second in Blackhawks history in points and assists, behind Stan Mikita (1,467 points, 926 assists), third in goals, behind Bobby Hull (604) and Mikita (541), and third in games played, behind Mikita (1,396) and Duncan Keith (1,192).

Among his accolades, Kane won the Stanley Cup three times (2010, 2013 and 2015), the Calder Trophy as the NHL's rookie of the year in 2007-08, the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2013, and the Hart Trophy as the League's most valuable player in 2015-16.

As a result, the celebration for Kane truly began with a video tribute early in the first period. And although he was able to keep his emotions in check, the crowd wasn't, boisterously cheering Kane until he did not one, not two, but three quick spins around center ice.

“Just so special,” Kane said. “You don’t expect anything less from the Blackhawks with the tribute. Didn’t know if I did enough laps or too many laps. The guys kept telling me to go for another one, go for another one. Some of them wanted to see four. I only did three. It was great.”