Mailbag: Patrick Kane's effectiveness; Canucks have look of contender

Here is the Nov. 8 edition of the weekly NHL.com mailbag

How effective do you think Patrick Kane can be given he had major surgery? What type of contract do you see him signing? -- @mbbrennan

The feedback I've received regarding Kane and his recovery from the hip-resurfacing surgery he had June 1 has been positive. Skating well. Moving well. Progressing within the 4-6-month timeline he was given at the time of surgery. Looking more likely that he could play sometime between U.S. Thanksgiving and Christmas. I would imagine he'll sign a one-year contract within the next month. Sportsnet reported over the weekend that he's narrowing his teams.

But all Kane has done is in recovery. That's just skating and rehab. That's not being in an NHL game. That's not getting hit, banged around, bumped. That's not having to make quick turns on a surgically repaired hip. That's not having to deal with postgame recovery and preparing to do it all again two nights later. It's impossible to know how effective Kane will be when he returns to the NHL. We'll know more in the coming weeks, but there's obvious trepidation around his return to being the Kane we knew before his hip started to give him chronic issues because the history of recovery from this particular surgery is not great, especially for a player in his mid-30s. Kane turns 35 on Nov. 19.

Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom had the same surgery on his left hip June 17, 2022. Like Kane, he was 34 when he had the procedure. Backstrom returned Jan. 8 of last season, about 6 1/2 months removed from surgery. He played 39 games and had 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists). He said he was 100 percent in training camp after having a full offseason of training. He wasn't. He isn't. Backstrom's hip is still bothering him, not responding the way he had hoped, and it is the reason why he is unlikely to play again this season, Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said Monday. Backstrom announced last week that he was taking time away from the team because of "my ongoing injury situation."

Former NHL defenseman Ed Jovanovski was the only previous player to return to playing in the NHL after having hip-resurfacing surgery. He had the operation when he was 37 years old during the 2012-13 season. He returned to play 37 games in 2013-14 and was inactive the following season before retiring from the NHL on Dec. 28, 2015.

Kane could buck the trend and be an elite player, or at least an impact player again. I'll have to see it to believe it.

Vancouver has come out of the starting gates with haste. A 9-2-1 start has the fans excited. Is this the Canadian team to finally break the 30-year drought? Have they convinced you they'll bring the Cup back to Canada or will it be another team? -- @theashcity

Slow down. Full stop. The Canucks are off to a strong start. They're fun. There is a lot to like. But Stanley Cup champions? That's taking it too far as I write this in early November. They're not the Vegas Golden Knights. They're not the Boston Bruins. They're not the Colorado Avalanche. Heck, they're not the New York Rangers. The Canucks haven't qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in a full 82-game season since 2014-15. Playoff experience matters when it gets down to later in the season, and you're not always going to be playing a struggling team like the Edmonton Oilers. However, there is a lot to like in Vancouver, which is why I picked them to make the playoffs before the season began. My opinion has been bolstered by their hot start.

Quinn Hughes is the early favorite for the Norris Trophy given to the best defenseman in the NHL. He had another four points (one goal, three assists) in a 6-2 win against the Oilers on Monday. That was, by the way, the Canucks' third win against the reeling Oilers already this season by a combined score of 18-6. Hughes has eight points (one goal, seven assists) in the three games. Overall, though, he's strong defensively and more dynamic offensively. He's become the elite two-way defender that not long ago we were questioning if he could become. That started last season. It has continued this season.