Kane ready for Red Wings debut against Sharks

DETROIT – Patrick Kane has played in 1,180 NHL games and won the Stanley Cup three times, but the forward says he anticipates being a big nervous when he makes his debut with the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

When asked if he thinks he will have butterflies in his stomach before the Red Wings play the San Jose Sharks at Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m. ET; BSDET, NBCSCA), Kane said, “of course.”

“It’s a change of scenery, it’s an energetic crowd, people are there to see you perform, too, right?” Kane said.

It will be Kane’s first game since May 1, when he played for the New York Rangers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

He had right hip resurfacing surgery on June 1, became an unrestricted free agent on July 1 and signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract with the Red Wings on Nov. 28.

“You want to give the fans good vibes and also show up for your teammates, as well,” Kane said. “These guys have been playing great they’ve been on a good run as of late, so I want to play well for them.”

At the morning skate Thursday, the 35-year-old was the right wing on Detroit’s second line with center Joe Veleno and left wing Alex DeBrincat.

Kane and DeBrincat were teammates with the Chicago Blackhawks for five seasons (2017-22). Kane was also on the top power play with captain Dylan Larkin, David Perron, Shayne Gostisbehere and DeBrincat.

“I don’t want to say the biggest reason I came here but definitely a big reason,” Kane said of DeBrincat, who has 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists), tied for the Red Wings lead with Larkin (10 goals, 14 assists). “He’s a great person and not only that he’s a great player. He’s competitive, he wants to do well.

“I think we had a good relationship on and off the ice (in Chicago), even in between shifts and games where we could talk to each other and not be afraid to hurt each other’s feelings with what we said to each other. It’ll be fun to play with him again and if the chemistry’s not there right away, I’m sure it’s something we’ll build up over time. But it’ll be fun to play with him.”