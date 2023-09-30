Latest News

Panthers 4, Hurricanes 2

Gerry Mayhew FLA Sept 29 preseason

© Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Steven Lorentz scored a short-handed goal, helping the Florida Panthers defeat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Gerry Mayhew had a goal and an assist, Mackie Samoskevich and Lucas Carlsson scored, and Anthony Stolarz made 28 saves for the Panthers.

Michael Bunting and Brendan Perlini scored, and Pyotr Kochetvkov made 24 saves for the Hurricanes, who used a split squad.

Samoskevich put the Panthers ahead 1-0 at 16:19 of the second period, and Lorentz extended the lead to 2-0 at 2:29 of the third period on a breakaway.

Bunting cut it to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 3:03, and Perlini tied it 2-2 at 18:01.

But Florida went back in front 3-2 on Mayhew’s goal 22 seconds later, and Carlsson scored into an empty net at 18:48 for the 4-2 final.