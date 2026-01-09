Lundell fined maximum for high-sticking in Panthers game

NEW YORK -- Florida Panthers forward Anton Lundell has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for high-sticking Montreal Canadiens forward Alexandre Texier during NHL Game No. 683 in Montreal on Thursday, Jan. 8, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 16:51 of the second period. Lundell was assessed a double-minor penalty for high-sticking.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.