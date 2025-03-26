Palo Alto Networks, NHL announce multiyear partnership

NEW YORK and SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Palo Alto Networks® (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, and the National Hockey League (NHL®) announced today a multiyear North American partnership aimed at ensuring the utmost cybersecurity for the NHL. This partnership exemplifies the shared commitment of Palo Alto Networks and the NHL to prioritize cybersecurity across the League, including NHL arenas.

Palo Alto Networks, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, has provided the NHL with cybersecurity solutions since 2009. The NHL has standardized on Palo Alto Networks for network security with its next-generation firewalls (NGFWs), cloud security, and AI-powered security operations, while enabling League employees to browse securely with Prisma Access Browser and safely use AI apps with AI Access Security. Palo Alto Networks has been instrumental in bolstering the NHL's cybersecurity efforts.

This new partnership provides Palo Alto Networks with an array of exclusive marketing rights and designations that will connect the Palo Alto Networks brand with the NHL and its fans through the NHL’s vast marketing, digital, and social media channels throughout the duration of the partnership.

"In our pursuit to provide a safe and secure business and fan experience, we have found a true partner in Palo Alto Networks,” said Dave Munroe, NHL Senior Vice President, Information Technology & Cybersecurity. “We continue to stay ahead of the game with Palo Alto Networks cloud, network, and security operations solutions. The addition of this partnership underscores the strength of our commitment to continued innovation in areas such as AI and digital transformation.”

“Like us, the NHL is always innovating and we are thrilled to embark on this partnership evolution. Through our platformization approach, we are committed to helping keep the NHL secure,” said KP Unnikrishnan, Chief Marketing Officer from Palo Alto Networks. “We are proud to stand alongside the NHL as their trusted cybersecurity partner and look forward to continuing to deliver value to the NHL's business while seizing the opportunities of this deepened relationship."

By leveraging Palo Alto Networks advanced cybersecurity solutions, platforms and expertise, the NHL is poised to navigate the evolving threat landscape and deliver a world-class, secure experience for fans, Players, and all involved with the NHL. This partnership will have a tangible impact on the NHL's cybersecurity initiatives, including the improvement in the number of threats blocked per month, enhanced security for IoT devices, reduced mean time to respond (MTTR) to security alerts, increased enablement of business initiatives, and elevated fan engagement from a secure user experience.