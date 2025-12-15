Senators at Jets projected lineups

SENATORS (14-13-4) at JETS (15-15-1)

7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund

David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux

Kurtis MacDermid -- Stephen Halliday -- Nick Cousins

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Nikolas Matinpalo -- Nick Jensen

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Shane Pinto (lower body), Lars Eller (lower body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Morgan Barron -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Koepke -- Jonathan Toews -- Gustav Nyquist

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Colin Miller, Tanner Pearson, Haydn Fleury

Injured: None

Status report

The Senators will use the same lineup from a 3-2 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. … The Jets reassigned goalie Domenic Divencentiis to Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Sunday.