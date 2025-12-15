Senators at Jets projected lineups

SENATORS (14-13-4) at JETS (15-15-1)
7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund
David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux
Kurtis MacDermid -- Stephen Halliday -- Nick Cousins
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
Nikolas Matinpalo -- Nick Jensen
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Shane Pinto (lower body), Lars Eller (lower body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Morgan Barron -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Koepke -- Jonathan Toews -- Gustav Nyquist
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Colin Miller, Tanner Pearson, Haydn Fleury
Injured: None
Status report
The Senators will use the same lineup from a 3-2 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. … The Jets reassigned goalie Domenic Divencentiis to Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Sunday.