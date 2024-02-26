Senators at Capitals

SENATORS (25-27-3) at CAPITALS (26-21-9)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, SN, TVAS

Senators projected lineup

Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Ridly Greig -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Dominik Kubalik -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly

Jake Sanderson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Thomas Chabot -- Erik Brannstrom

Jakob Chychrun -- Travis Hamonic

Anton Forsberg

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: None

Injured: Artem Zub (lower body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha

Max Pacioretty -- Mike Sgarbossa -- Sonny Milano

Beck Malenstyn -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Trevor van Riemsdyk -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Joel Edmundson

Alexander Alexeyev -- Ethan Bear

Darcy Kuemper

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Pierrick Dube, Ivan Miroshnichenko

Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body), Martin Fehervary (lower body), Nic Dowd (upper body), Nick Jensen (lower body)

Status report

Zub did not participate in the morning skate and the defenseman likely will miss his second straight game. … Mantha practiced Monday and will be a game-time decision after leaving in the third period of a 3-2 overtime loss at the Florida Panthers on Saturday. … Miroshnichenko was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Monday but the forward is unlikely to play. ... Jensen left the morning skate early and the defenseman will be a game-time decision. He missed the final 10:19 of the first period against Florida after sliding into the boards but returned in the second period to finish the game. … Dowd, a forward, and Fehervary, a defenseman, each skated in a non-contact jersey and will not play Monday or at the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. … Oshie is week to week. The forward was injured during a 5-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. … Kuemper will start after Lindgren played the past three games.