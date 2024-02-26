Senators at Capitals

SENATORS (25-27-3) at CAPITALS (26-21-9)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, SN, TVAS
Senators projected lineup
Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Ridly Greig -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Dominik Kubalik -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly
Jake Sanderson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Thomas Chabot -- Erik Brannstrom
Jakob Chychrun -- Travis Hamonic
Anton Forsberg
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: None
Injured: Artem Zub (lower body)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson
Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha
Max Pacioretty -- Mike Sgarbossa -- Sonny Milano
Beck Malenstyn -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Trevor van Riemsdyk -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Joel Edmundson
Alexander Alexeyev -- Ethan Bear
Darcy Kuemper
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Pierrick Dube, Ivan Miroshnichenko
Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body), Martin Fehervary (lower body), Nic Dowd (upper body), Nick Jensen (lower body)
Status report
Zub did not participate in the morning skate and the defenseman likely will miss his second straight game. … Mantha practiced Monday and will be a game-time decision after leaving in the third period of a 3-2 overtime loss at the Florida Panthers on Saturday. … Miroshnichenko was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Monday but the forward is unlikely to play. ... Jensen left the morning skate early and the defenseman will be a game-time decision. He missed the final 10:19 of the first period against Florida after sliding into the boards but returned in the second period to finish the game. … Dowd, a forward, and Fehervary, a defenseman, each skated in a non-contact jersey and will not play Monday or at the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. … Oshie is week to week. The forward was injured during a 5-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. … Kuemper will start after Lindgren played the past three games.