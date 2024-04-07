Senators at Capitals

SENATORS (33-39-4) at CAPITALS (36-30-10)
6 p.m. ET; MNMT, TSN5, TVAS
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux
Dominik Kubalik -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson
Boris Katchouk -- Mathieu Joseph -- Parker Kelly
Bokondji Imama -- Mark Kastelic -- Jiri Smejkal
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Erik Brannstrom
Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Anton Forsberg
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: None
Injured: Matthew Highmore (upper body), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Angus Crookshank (lower body), Travis Hamonic (undisclosed), Tim Stutzle (upper body)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson
Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Ivan Miroshnichenko
Max Pacioretty -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Sonny Milano
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Michael Sgarbossa
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen
Alexander Alexeyev -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Vincent Iorio
Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body)
Status report
The Senators did not skate following a 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. … Stutzle, a center, did not play and is day to day. He was slow to get up after taking a hit from defenseman Niko Mikkola in a 6-0 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday. ... Oshie, a forward, took part in the morning skate but will miss his fourth consecutive game.