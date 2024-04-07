Senators at Capitals

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SENATORS (33-39-4) at CAPITALS (36-30-10)

6 p.m. ET; MNMT, TSN5, TVAS

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux

Dominik Kubalik -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson

Boris Katchouk -- Mathieu Joseph -- Parker Kelly

Bokondji Imama -- Mark Kastelic -- Jiri Smejkal

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Erik Brannstrom

Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Anton Forsberg

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: None

Injured: Matthew Highmore (upper body), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Angus Crookshank (lower body), Travis Hamonic (undisclosed), Tim Stutzle (upper body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Ivan Miroshnichenko

Max Pacioretty -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Sonny Milano

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Michael Sgarbossa

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen

Alexander Alexeyev -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Vincent Iorio

Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body)

Status report

The Senators did not skate following a 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. … Stutzle, a center, did not play and is day to day. He was slow to get up after taking a hit from defenseman Niko Mikkola in a 6-0 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday. ... Oshie, a forward, took part in the morning skate but will miss his fourth consecutive game.

