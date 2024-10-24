Senators at Golden Knights projected lineups

SENATORS (4-2-0) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (4-2-1)
6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN5, RDS2
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk – Tim Stutzle – Michael Amadio
Claude Giroux – Josh Norris – Drake Batherson
Noah Gregor – Shane Pinto – Ridly Greig
Nick Cousins – Adam Gaudette – Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson – Travis Hamonic
Thomas Chabot – Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven – Jacob Bernard-Docker
Anton Forsberg
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: David Perron
Injured: Linus Ullmark (strain), Artem Zub (concussion)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Brett Howden -- Tomas Hertl – Pavel Dorofeyev
Tanner Pearson -- Nicolas Roy – Keegan Kolesar
Brendan Brisson -- Cole Schwindt -- Alexander Holtz
Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak
Injured: William Karlsson (undisclosed), Victor Olofsson (lower body)
Status report
The Senators will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-0 win at the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday. ... Ullmark, a goalie, skated with the team on Friday. … Theodore returns after missing a 6-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday because of an illness. ... Karlsson, a forward who has missed seven games, is expected to make his season debut against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.