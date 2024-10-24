Senators at Golden Knights projected lineups

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SENATORS (4-2-0) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (4-2-1)

6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk – Tim Stutzle – Michael Amadio

Claude Giroux – Josh Norris – Drake Batherson

Noah Gregor – Shane Pinto – Ridly Greig

Nick Cousins – Adam Gaudette – Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson – Travis Hamonic

Thomas Chabot – Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven – Jacob Bernard-Docker

Anton Forsberg

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: David Perron

Injured: Linus Ullmark (strain), Artem Zub (concussion)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brett Howden -- Tomas Hertl – Pavel Dorofeyev

Tanner Pearson -- Nicolas Roy – Keegan Kolesar

Brendan Brisson -- Cole Schwindt -- Alexander Holtz

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: William Karlsson (undisclosed), Victor Olofsson (lower body)

Status report

The Senators will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-0 win at the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday. ... Ullmark, a goalie, skated with the team on Friday. … Theodore returns after missing a 6-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday because of an illness. ... Karlsson, a forward who has missed seven games, is expected to make his season debut against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

