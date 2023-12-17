Senators at Golden Knights

SENATORS (11-14-0) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (20-6-5)
8 p.m.; SCRIPPS, TSN5, TVAS
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Dominik Kubalik -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Angus Crookshank -- Ridly Greig -- Jiri Smejkal
Parker Kelly -- Mark Kastelic -- Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Jakob Chychrun -- Travis Hamonic
Erik Brannstrom -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Joonas Korpisalo
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Vladimir Tarasenko
Injured: Thomas Chabot (undisclosed), Rourke Chartier (upper body), Mathieu Joseph (lower body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Brett Howden – Chandler Stephenson -- Jonathan Marchessault
Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio
William Carrier -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb -- Alex Pietrangelo
Ben Hutton -- Brayden Pachal
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Logan Thompson
Jiri Patera
Scratched: Pavel Dorofeyev
Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Kaedan Korczak (lower body), Alec Martinez (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)
Status Report
Neither team held a morning skate. ... The Senators recalled forwards Smejkal and Crookshank from Belleville of the American Hockey League. … The Golden Knights will dress the same lineup as they did in a 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.