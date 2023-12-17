Senators at Golden Knights

SENATORS (11-14-0) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (20-6-5)

8 p.m.; SCRIPPS, TSN5, TVAS

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Dominik Kubalik -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Angus Crookshank -- Ridly Greig -- Jiri Smejkal

Parker Kelly -- Mark Kastelic -- Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Jakob Chychrun -- Travis Hamonic

Erik Brannstrom -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Vladimir Tarasenko

Injured: Thomas Chabot (undisclosed), Rourke Chartier (upper body), Mathieu Joseph (lower body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brett Howden – Chandler Stephenson -- Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio

William Carrier -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Alex Pietrangelo

Ben Hutton -- Brayden Pachal

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson

Jiri Patera

Scratched: Pavel Dorofeyev

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Kaedan Korczak (lower body), Alec Martinez (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Status Report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... The Senators recalled forwards Smejkal and Crookshank from Belleville of the American Hockey League. … The Golden Knights will dress the same lineup as they did in a 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.