Senators at Canucks projected lineups

SENATORS (31-22-9) at CANUCKS (19-36-8)
9 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime
Senators projected lineup
Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig
Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Warren Foegele -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund
Thomas Chabot -- Artem Zub
Nikolas Matinpalo -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
James Reimer
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Stephen Halliday, Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Jake Sanderson (upper body)
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Nils Hoglander
Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Brock Boeser
Evander Kane -- Aatu Raty -- Drew O’Connor
Max Sasson -- Teddy Blueger -- Linus Karlsson
Elias Nils Pettersson -- Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander
Zeev Buium -- Victor Mancini
Kevin Lankinen
Nikita Tolopilo
Scratched: Curtis Douglas
Injured: P.O Joseph (upper body), Filip Chytil (facial fracture), Thatcher Demko (hip surgery), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
Sanderson, a defenseman, is week to week, Senators coach Travis Green said. Sanderson was injured by a hit along the boards in the second period of a 7-4 win at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. Chabot moves up into Sanderson’s spot on the top pair, and Matinpalo will enter the lineup for the first time in 12 games. … Reimer will start in goal for the first time in six games. … Kane, a forward, was not at the morning skate and Boeser left early, but Canucks coach Adam Foote said they were “just taking care of a couple things” and “should be fine.” … Douglas, a forward claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday, skated on the right side of Kane’s line at the morning skate and will make his Vancouver debut if either Kane or Boeser can’t play.