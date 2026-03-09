Senators at Canucks projected lineups

SENATORS (31-22-9) at CANUCKS (19-36-8)

9 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime

Senators projected lineup

Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Warren Foegele -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund

Thomas Chabot -- Artem Zub

Nikolas Matinpalo -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

James Reimer

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Stephen Halliday, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Jake Sanderson (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Nils Hoglander

Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Brock Boeser

Evander Kane -- Aatu Raty -- Drew O’Connor

Max Sasson -- Teddy Blueger -- Linus Karlsson

Elias Nils Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Zeev Buium -- Victor Mancini

Kevin Lankinen

Nikita Tolopilo

Scratched: Curtis Douglas

Injured: P.O Joseph (upper body), Filip Chytil (facial fracture), Thatcher Demko (hip surgery), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Sanderson, a defenseman, is week to week, Senators coach Travis Green said. Sanderson was injured by a hit along the boards in the second period of a 7-4 win at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. Chabot moves up into Sanderson’s spot on the top pair, and Matinpalo will enter the lineup for the first time in 12 games. … Reimer will start in goal for the first time in six games. … Kane, a forward, was not at the morning skate and Boeser left early, but Canucks coach Adam Foote said they were “just taking care of a couple things” and “should be fine.” … Douglas, a forward claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday, skated on the right side of Kane’s line at the morning skate and will make his Vancouver debut if either Kane or Boeser can’t play.