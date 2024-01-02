Senators at Canucks 

SENATORS (14-18-0) at CANUCKS (23-10-3)

10 p.m. ET; RDS2, SNP, TSN5

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Claude Giroux

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Dominik Kubalik -- Ridly Greig -- Parker Kelly

Erik Brannstrom -- Mark Kastelic -- Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Jakob Chychrun -- Travis Hamonic

Anton Forsberg

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Angus Crookshank, Jiri Smejkal

Injured: Mathieu Joseph (lower body), Rourke Chartier (concussion)

Canucks projected lineup

Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Pettersson -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Nils Aman -- Pius Suter -- Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Nikita Zadorov -- Tyler Myers

Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Nils Hoglander

Injured: Carson Soucy (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)

Status report

Senators coach Jacques Martin said there will be no lineup changes from a 5-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday, which means Brannstrom, normally a defenseman, will dress as a forward for a second straight game and Forsberg will start consecutive games for the third time this season. … Based on recent practices, it appears Hoglander, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the first time since Nov. 12; Di Giuseppe is expected to takes his spot after being scratched the past two games. … Demko will make his seventh start in 10 games. ... Soucy, a defenseman who has been out since blocking a shot Nov. 12, continues to skate with the Canucks and likely will return during an upcoming seven-game road trip, which begins at the St. Louis Blues on Thursday