Senators at Maple Leafs

Latest News

Ross Colton fined for cross checking Timo Meier

Colton fined $5,000 for actions in Avalanche game
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Weekes: Pluses, minuses for TNT games Wednesday

Pluses, minuses for Panthers-Capitals, Kings-Golden Knights
On Tap: Tkachuk, Senators get big test in Maple Leafs

NHL On Tap: Tkachuk, Senators get big test in Maple Leafs
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Avalanche pull away from Devils in 3rd period

Avalanche pull away in 3rd period, defeat Devils
Sharks defeat Flyers for 1st win of season, end 11-game skid

Sharks defeat Flyers for 1st win of season, end 11-game skid
Penguins combine for shutout to end Ducks 6-game winning streak

Penguins combine for shutout to end Ducks 6-game winning streak
Keller has 2 points, Coyotes edge Kraken in shootout

Keller sparks Coyotes in shootout win against Kraken
Flames score 4 straight, recover to top Predators

Flames score 4 straight, recover for win against Predators
Connor scores twice for Jets in win against Blues

Connor scores twice for Jets in win against Blues
Wild score 2 quick goals in 3rd, top Islanders

Wild break tie with 2 quick goals in 3rd, defeat Islanders
Hughes' strong play for Canucks at both ends of ice reminiscent of Orr

Hughes' strong play for Canucks at both ends of ice reminiscent of Orr
Hitchcock glad to share wisdom with young coaches on way to Hockey Hall of Fame

Hitchcock glad to share wisdom with young coaches on way to Hockey Hall of Fame
Hitchcock inspired players to improve on way to Hall of Fame, Gainey says

Hitchcock inspired players to improve on way to Hall of Fame, Gainey says
Mailbag: Patrick Kane's effectiveness; Canucks have look of contender

Mailbag: Patrick Kane's effectiveness; Canucks have look of contender
Hitchcock's work ethic as coach at every level paved way to Hall of Fame

Hitchcock's work ethic as coach at every level paved way to Hall of Fame
Panarin extends point streak to 12, Rangers top Red Wings

Panarin extends point streak to 12, Rangers top Red Wings

Senators at Maple Leafs

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SENATORS (4-6-0) AT MAPLE LEAFS (6-4-2)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Dominik Kubalik -- Rourke Chartier -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Parker Kelly -- Roby Jarventie -- Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Tyler Kleven -- Travis Hamonic

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Nikolas Matinpalo

Injured: Erik Brannstrom (concussion), Thomas Chabot (broken hand), Ridly Greig (lower body), Mark Kastelic (high ankle sprain)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok 

Noah Gregor -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

Mark Giordano -- John Klingberg

William Lagesson -- Simon Benoit

Joseph Woll

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Max Lajoie

Injured: Connor Timmins (lower body), Jake McCabe (groin), Timothy Liljegren (lower body)

Status report

The Senators are hopeful Zub will return after missing six games because of an upper-body injury. Coach D.J. Smith said he will be a game-time decision and that seven defensemen will skate in warmup. ... The Maple Leafs are expected to use the same lines and defense pairings as they did in their 6-5 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday.