Senators at Maple Leafs

SENATORS (4-6-0) AT MAPLE LEAFS (6-4-2)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Dominik Kubalik -- Rourke Chartier -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Parker Kelly -- Roby Jarventie -- Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Tyler Kleven -- Travis Hamonic

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Nikolas Matinpalo

Injured: Erik Brannstrom (concussion), Thomas Chabot (broken hand), Ridly Greig (lower body), Mark Kastelic (high ankle sprain)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok

Noah Gregor -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

Mark Giordano -- John Klingberg

William Lagesson -- Simon Benoit

Joseph Woll

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Max Lajoie

Injured: Connor Timmins (lower body), Jake McCabe (groin), Timothy Liljegren (lower body)

Status report

The Senators are hopeful Zub will return after missing six games because of an upper-body injury. Coach D.J. Smith said he will be a game-time decision and that seven defensemen will skate in warmup. ... The Maple Leafs are expected to use the same lines and defense pairings as they did in their 6-5 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday.