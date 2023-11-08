Senators at Maple Leafs

SENATORS (4-6-0) AT MAPLE LEAFS (6-4-2)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Dominik Kubalik -- Rourke Chartier -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Parker Kelly -- Roby Jarventie -- Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Tyler Kleven -- Travis Hamonic
Joonas Korpisalo
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Nikolas Matinpalo
Injured: Erik Brannstrom (concussion), Thomas Chabot (broken hand), Ridly Greig (lower body), Mark Kastelic (high ankle sprain)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner
Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok
Noah Gregor -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie
Mark Giordano -- John Klingberg
William Lagesson -- Simon Benoit
Joseph Woll
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Max Lajoie
Injured: Connor Timmins (lower body), Jake McCabe (groin), Timothy Liljegren (lower body)
Status report
The Senators are hopeful Zub will return after missing six games because of an upper-body injury. Coach D.J. Smith said he will be a game-time decision and that seven defensemen will skate in warmup. ... The Maple Leafs are expected to use the same lines and defense pairings as they did in their 6-5 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday.